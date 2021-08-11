Cancel
Cuyahoga County, OH

Guide to businesses that require face masks in Northeast Ohio

Crooked River Chronicle
 7 days ago

By Collin Cunningham

(CLEVELAND) The spread of the delta variant of COVID-19 has forced several retailers in Northeast Ohio to reinstitute their face mask policy as the CDC encourages face coverings indoors in Cuyahoga County regardless of an individual's vaccination status.

Per Cleveland.com, some retailers in the region are requiring all guests and employees to wear masks depending on various conditions. Any Apple Stores or McDonald's locations, for example, are currently mandating that both employees and customers wear masks in order to enter the store.

On the other hand, stores like Giant Eagle, Home Depot, Lowe's and Starbucks require all employees to don masks inside.

3News reports that Giant Eagle has recommended guests wear masks as of Aug. 6, though a spokesperson said customers won't be turned away for not wearing one, while employees had to start putting them on again on Aug. 4.

And then, Cleveland.com continues, department-like stores like Walmart and Sam's Club and Target are also making employees wear masks in any area where there is substantial or high risk of the virus spreading. National clothing retailers Kohl's, Marshalls and TJMaxx all have the same policy in effect.

According to 3News, local institutions like the Cleveland Museum of Art are also getting in on the action, with the CMA having required them for all guests and employees while inside the building as of Tuesday.

Northeast Ohio hospitals like Cleveland Clinic, MercyHealth, MetroHealth, Summa Health and University Hospitals have continued to enforce mask policies throughout the health crisis.

Government buildings in several counties are also currently inaccessible without a face mask, including in Cuyahoga and Summit counties, while county leaders themselves recommend them indoors throughout each area.

The Cleveland Metropolitan School District announced last month that students and staff will be forced to wear face masks for the first five weeks of the school year, even if they have been vaccinated. Akron Public Schools is enforcing the same policy but without the five-week moratorium.

Crooked River Chronicle

Crooked River Chronicle

Cleveland, OH
Stay informed with the latest news, from politics to local education, government and sports, in the greater Cleveland area.

