Mike Tyson’s next fight: Everything you need to know

If you watched Mike Tyson at the height of his powers in the 1980s, and at his lowest lows following that, it’s wild to now see how “Iron Mike” has become a slice of Americana in 2021.

With the 55-year-old training like it’s the glory days and willing to compete once again, everyone wants to know: when is Mike Tyson’s next fight?

Who will Mike Tyson fight next?

Nov 28, 2020; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Mike Tyson (black trunks) exits the ring after his split draw against Roy Jones, Jr. (white trunks) during a heavyweight exhibition boxing bout for the WBC Frontline Belt at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Scarnici/Handout Photo via USA TODAY Sports

Following his exhibition return against Roy Jones Jr . in November 2020, Tyson’s next opponent is still up for debate.

Three names to fuel the debate: When evaluating the best options for Tyson’s next post-retirement throwdown Vitor Belfort , UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou , or YouTuber turned pugilist Jake Paul stand out.

The Phenom: Tyson and Belfort have rich histories in their respective sports as ferocious and explosive knockout artists. With both still competing as ageless wonders, it's the dream fight that fight fans in the 1990s thought would never happen, made reality in the 2020s.

The Predator: Reigning heavyweight king Ngannou could become a free agent if he does not retain his title at UFC 270. Although a fight with heavyweight king Tyson Fury has been hinted at, a bout with Tyson may actually make more money and be far more winnable for the Octagon star.

The YouTube Fighter: For better or worse, Jake Paul has taken boxing by storm. He is one of the sports most popular fighters and the trailblazer for this new age of spectacle fights. Paul vs Tyson would be an absolute cash cow and give Tyson the opportunity to add one more major feather in his career cap, by crushing one of the most hated fighters around.

Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones, Jr. recap

A heavily promoted bout from Triller Fight Club between two aging fighters didn’t seem like a worthwhile idea following its 2020 announcement. Yet, the battle of boxing greats was a massive success for the promotion.

It’s a retirement community: As the fight neared and the training montages drew excitement, interest quickly built. To the surprise of many, the bout delivered an inspired and entertaining effort from the two former champions.

Tyson and Jones, Jr. put on a competitive fight for eight rounds. Without an official result, guest judges Chad Dawson, Christy Martin, and Vinny Pazienza scored the fight 76–76, 79–73 (Tyson), and 76–80 (Jones) for a draw.

With a PPV cost of $49.99, the fight generated 1.6 million buys and is in the top-10 of all-time buys for a combat sports event.

Since the bout, Tyson and Triller boss Ryan Kavanaugh have verbally sparred about his future with the promotion. Those issues were taken to a court room in June , making Tyson’s fight future unclear at the moment.

What makes Mike Tyson so popular?

Mike Tyson became an international star and an American sports icon by being the youngest heavyweight champion in boxing history, winning his first 37 fights.

He dispatched opponents so quickly that it left many fans feeling like they didn’t get their money’s worth.

Let the bad times roll: It wasn’t all good times with Tyson.

Tyson was convicted of rape in 1992 and served jail time.

Finally, the moment that signaled the end of Tyson’s reign at the top, biting Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 rematch.

The Hangover: After retiring, Tyson has made significant changes.

He engages in in-depth interviews, documentaries, podcasts, cartoons, and serves as an ambassador for combat sports.

He revealed his personal struggles , including years of substance abuse , which influenced some of his behavior.

Mike Tyson net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Tyson’s net worth is estimated to be between $3 and $10 million .

