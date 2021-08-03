Cancel
Bronx, NY

Sports wrap: Bronx

The Bronx Beacon
 4 days ago

(BRONX, NY) Bronx-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bronx sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

fox5ny.com

Buffalo Bills reportedly eyeing move to Austin

Buffalo Bills reportedly eyeing move to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Buffalo Bills are reportedly looking at a move to Austin if they are unable to secure a new home venue in Buffalo. On Sunday, Terry and Kim Pegula, proprietors of the Buffalo Bills, announced that they would be seeking full funding for a new stadium for the Bills through taxpayer money. Talks between the Pegulas and New York state took a turn when the ownership announced — shortly after they submitted their taxpayer-centered proposition — that the team would consider moving to Austin if their bid is not accepted. Read more

avatar

they want taxpayers to fund the construction of a new stadium?would we all get free tickets?such a sham.go to Austin.taxpayers should not fund private businesses, unless we partake in the profits

3 likes

avatar

Bye Bye Bills the taxpayers can't afford to build a stadium for a billion .

1 like

Harrison / nbcnewyork.com

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena

One person was seen taken on a stretcher following a brawl at a doubleheader soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday. At least a dozen police officers broke up large crowds that appeared to have gotten into a fight over a flag at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison. It's unclear how many people in total were hurt but one witness told NBC New York that it was a bloody scene that would have been worse had the police not intervened. Read more

Hudson County / hudsoncountyview.com

Hundreds of Hudson County police called to Red Bull Arena in Harrison to break up ‘melees’

Hundreds of Hudson County police called to Red Bull Arena in Harrison to break up ‘melees’

Hundreds of Hudson County police officers were called to the Red Bull Arena in Harrison yesterday to break up “melees” that saw about a dozen people sustain superficial injuries. Yesterday, a double header soccer match was held at Red Bull arena. The match featured two teams from Honduras, Olympia and... Read more

Mt Vernon / news12.com

Mount Vernon graduate wins silver medal in 400-meter hurdle at Olympics

Mount Vernon graduate wins silver medal in 400-meter hurdle at Olympics

A Mount Vernon graduate won the silver medal in the men's 400-meter hurdle event Monday night as the Mount Vernon community back home is cheered him on. Friends, family and teammates gathered at the Double Door event space in Mount Vernon to show their support for Mount Vernon Class of 2015 graduate Rai Benjamin. Read more

With Bronx Beacon, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

