Sports wrap: Bronx

(BRONX, NY) Bronx-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop.

We’ve got you covered on sporting news in your community. For more Bronx sports stories like these, click here.

Disclaimer: These stories are collected from community contributors and do not represent the position or opinion of the publisher.

TOP VIEWED

Buffalo Bills reportedly eyeing move to Austin AUSTIN, Texas - The Buffalo Bills are reportedly looking at a move to Austin if they are unable to secure a new home venue in Buffalo. On Sunday, Terry and Kim Pegula, proprietors of the Buffalo Bills, announced that they would be seeking full funding for a new stadium for the Bills through taxpayer money. Talks between the Pegulas and New York state took a turn when the ownership announced — shortly after they submitted their taxpayer-centered proposition — that the team would consider moving to Austin if their bid is not accepted. Read more

TRENDING NOW

At Least One Hurt Following Large Brawl Outside Red Bull Arena One person was seen taken on a stretcher following a brawl at a doubleheader soccer match in New Jersey on Sunday. At least a dozen police officers broke up large crowds that appeared to have gotten into a fight over a flag at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison. It's unclear how many people in total were hurt but one witness told NBC New York that it was a bloody scene that would have been worse had the police not intervened. Read more

LOCAL HEADLINE

Hundreds of Hudson County police called to Red Bull Arena in Harrison to break up ‘melees’ Hundreds of Hudson County police officers were called to the Red Bull Arena in Harrison yesterday to break up “melees” that saw about a dozen people sustain superficial injuries. Yesterday, a double header soccer match was held at Red Bull arena. The match featured two teams from Honduras, Olympia and... Read more

LOCAL PICK