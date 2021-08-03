Cancel
Keene, NH

Take a look at these Keene condominiums on the market now

Keene Times
Keene Times
 4 days ago

(KEENE, NH) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Keene condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZiwBG_0bGWBLay00

42 Windsor Court, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 3 Baths | $269,900 | Condominium | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1989

A beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths townhouse in the desirable Wright Estate Condominium. Exquisitely remodeled in 2017 with quality materials and craftsmanship. Beautiful white oak hardwood floors on both levels and tile floors in both baths on 2nd floor. Custom kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances including a double oven. Half bath off entryway. Spacious feel from kitchen to open concept dining room to living room which features a wall of windows with a slider to the back brick patio with remote controlled retractable awning. Living room faces the meticulously landscaped common area with trees, lawn, and perennials. 2nd floor has a spacious master bedroom with hardwood floors and a beautiful ensuite bath with double sinks, custom walk-in tile shower with glass door and tile floors with radiant heat. Guest bedroom has hardwood floors and double closets, and a full bath just the hallway with tile floors. New furnace and central A/C unit installed in 2017 and duct work professionally cleaned. Full size basement with washer and dryer, and lots of storage space and tall ceilings. Plenty of parking, with your own 1 car garage and driveway, and space for visitors. Wright Estate features a tennis court and beautiful grounds in a quiet and serene setting just one mile north of downtown Keene. Move-in ready. Comes with a 1 year home warranty. Wont last long! Delayed showings until Thurs., 7/29

For open house information, contact Kelly Gorsuch, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147925461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vcD8x_0bGWBLay00

28 Owens Drive, Swanzey, 03446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Condominium | 1,752 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Lovely 2-3 bedroom townhouse style condo in Forestview Estates! 1st floor bedroom with full baths on the 1st & 2nd floors. Immaculate condition with beautiful hardwood floors, open concept, very nicely finished lower level and with heated garage! Updated bathrooms, beautiful grand entry and a back deck that looks out to the forest. This home is in perfect condition! Showings begin Saturday 7/24/21.

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-147796261)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G39uM_0bGWBLay00

7 Cherry Tree Lane, Swanzey, 03446

2 Beds 2 Baths | $152,000 | Condominium | 748 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction and ready for immediate occupancy! Well built, duplex style condos. High cathedral ceilings give these units a grand feeling, lots of natural light, custom kitchen with quality materials & master suite. Convenient location just munutes to Keene and close to shopping, restaraunts and all the ammenities the area and community has to offer. Other models and floorplans to choose from. 1st floor bedroom and still time to choose your colors, cabinetry, etc.,

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

Copyright © 2021 Better Homes and Gardens-The Masiello Group. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MASIELLOGROUP-145198308)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wt0GJ_0bGWBLay00

7 Emerald Street, Keene, 03431

2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Condominium | 688 Square Feet | Built in 1880

8 new condominiums in the heart of downtown Keene! High ceiling, loft style condominiums built to a high standard with exposed brick walls and duct work. Just feet from Main Street, enjoy a modern lifestyle, walking distance to restaurants, theater, the COOP, rail trail, Keene State College, shopping and much more! All units are single floor with central air, large windows, modern kitchens and 2 designated parking spots. The building is secure, has elevator access and on-site laundry. There are Six 2 bedroom and two 3 bedroom units. Don’t miss this unique opportunity! Photos are of Unit 201 all units are of similar finishes.

For open house information, contact Robert Inman, RE/MAX Town & Country at 603-357-4100

Copyright © 2021 New England Real Estate Network. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NNERENNH-4857523)

See more property details

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

