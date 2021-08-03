Take a look at these Brooklyn condominiums on the market now

(BROOKLYN, NY) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Brooklyn condos offer the best of both worlds.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

2220 East Tremont Ave, Bronx, 10462 1 Bed 1 Bath | $189,000 | Condominium | 574 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Parkchester North Condo- Vacant 1bedroom across street from the New Golden Coral Restaurant. Updated Lobby, new doors, mailboxes. Brand new elevator being installed. Condo comes with 2 A/C's and 2 flat screen T V. Call today for viewing.

For open house information, contact Rishiraj Singh, COUNTRYWIDE REAL ESTATE INC at 718-863-2900

10 Avenue P, Brooklyn, 11204 1 Bed 1 Bath | $449,000 | Condominium | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1939

Large 1 bd apartment in the elevator building!All separate rooms.Hardwood floors.Good condition!Very low maintenance.Sublet from first day.Pets Ok

For open house information, contact Olena Bukhanov, Golden Real Corp. at 718-891-8882

432 W 52Nd Street, New York, 10019 0 Bed 1 Bath | $675,000 | Condominium | 436 Square Feet | Built in None

Gorgeous Quiet studio in the heart of Hell‘s kitchen! This 9-foot ceilings apartment has 3 large closet spaces and your very own in unit washer/dryer! The apartment features white oak hardwood floors throughout, beautifully integrated refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, lacquer cabinets and sleek Caesar stone countertops, central AC and most of all the bathroom even has radiant heated floors! The condo has a doorman, fully equipped fitness center, resident‘s lounge, bicycle room, laundry room, and a 4,200-sq. ft. common landscaped roof deck with amazing views of the city. The roof deck also has a BBQ grill and outdoor shower. Walking distance to Central park, Time square, the Theater District, Columbus Circle, Restaurant Row and more! Minutes away from A, C, E, B, D,1, N, Q, R trains and the M50 crosstown bus. Investors welcome! Pet friendly.

For open house information, contact Yuan Cao, R New York at 212-688-1000

41-62 Bowne Street, Flushing, 11355 2 Beds 2 Baths | $748,000 | Condominium | 713 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New Luxury 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in Flushing Downtown, Washer & Dryer in Unit. Big Terrace 211 Sq. Ft.

For open house information, contact Zhen Hu, New Group Realty Inc at 718-255-9100