Check out these houses for sale in Bronx

230 Roberts Ave, Yonkers, 10703 2 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Brick single family home, with 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen with doors to deck and yard. Hardwood floors thru out home. Shared Driveway.

141-16 72Nd Drive, Kew Garden Hills, 11367 4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Location! Attached Brick Colonial in the Heart of Kew Gardens Hills with Large Bedroom in the Attic. Front Garage with Private Driveway. Front Porch and Private Fenced in Backyard. Large Basement with walk in Separate Entrance. Near Shopping, Houses of Worship, Parks, and Public Transportation. Wont last!

5 Arbor Street, Great Neck, 11021 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,062 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Sunny and Bright Traditional Colonial With 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Features Large Elegant Rooms, Eat-in Kitchen & Family Room Open To Spectacular, Deep Property And Full 3 Cars Garage. Located On Prime Street Just Minutes To Town, Shopping, LIRR & Buses. Part Of Prestigious Great Neck South and North School And Park Districts, This House is Perfect For A Large Or Extended Family.

147-11 41St Ave, Flushing, 11355 4 Beds 3 Baths | $828,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1940

All cash deal and cannot show inside. Currently vacant and will deliver vacant. Sale as it condition. land 19.75*148. Prime location located in the heart of flushing. Few minutes walking distance to main st, Flushing. A piece of work for developer and builder. House needs a lot of works. Price is for the land value. R5 zoning can building into three families with four stories. Please call for more detail.

