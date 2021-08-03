Cancel
Bronx, NY

Check out these houses for sale in Bronx

(BRONX, NY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Bronx-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zzl6G_0bGW5IuK00

230 Roberts Ave, Yonkers, 10703

2 Beds 2 Baths | $405,000 | Single Family Residence | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Brick single family home, with 2 bedrooms, eat in kitchen with doors to deck and yard. Hardwood floors thru out home. Shared Driveway.

For open house information, contact Justina Martins, CENTURY 21 DAWNS GOLD at 914-793-8800

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkylI_0bGW5IuK00

141-16 72Nd Drive, Kew Garden Hills, 11367

4 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Great Location! Attached Brick Colonial in the Heart of Kew Gardens Hills with Large Bedroom in the Attic. Front Garage with Private Driveway. Front Porch and Private Fenced in Backyard. Large Basement with walk in Separate Entrance. Near Shopping, Houses of Worship, Parks, and Public Transportation. Wont last!

For open house information, contact Yaakov Richter, Astor Brokerage Ltd at 718-263-4500

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3283681)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oVHRn_0bGW5IuK00

5 Arbor Street, Great Neck, 11021

5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,062 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Sunny and Bright Traditional Colonial With 5 Bedrooms 4.5 Baths. Features Large Elegant Rooms, Eat-in Kitchen & Family Room Open To Spectacular, Deep Property And Full 3 Cars Garage. Located On Prime Street Just Minutes To Town, Shopping, LIRR & Buses. Part Of Prestigious Great Neck South and North School And Park Districts, This House is Perfect For A Large Or Extended Family.

For open house information, contact Shi Hong Chow, NY Best Homes Realty at 516-639-6807

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3296607)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yQHc2_0bGW5IuK00

147-11 41St Ave, Flushing, 11355

4 Beds 3 Baths | $828,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in 1940

All cash deal and cannot show inside. Currently vacant and will deliver vacant. Sale as it condition. land 19.75*148. Prime location located in the heart of flushing. Few minutes walking distance to main st, Flushing. A piece of work for developer and builder. House needs a lot of works. Price is for the land value. R5 zoning can building into three families with four stories. Please call for more detail.

For open house information, contact Na Lin, MEHOME Realty at 516-675-9999

Copyright © 2021 OneKey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MLSLINY-3333121)

