Gatewood events coming soon

(GATEWOOD, MO) Gatewood is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Gatewood area:

End Of Summer Fest Feat. Anthony Garner and Low On Lincolns!! Ravenden Springs, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 496 Haas Rd, Ravenden Springs, AR

Overnight SUP + Camping Adventure Alton, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 605 US-160, Alton, MO

This weekend is all about making it simple to experience an overnight paddle. In collaboration with the awesome folks at Ozark River Walkers, we will be heading to the Eleven Point River in...

Marr Street Productions Open House and Registration Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Marr Street Productions will host an open house and registration. Pick up the fall schedule, register for classes, and meet with instructors.

And BINGO Was His NAME-O Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2101-B, Old County Rd, Pocahontas, AR

Join us for a fun night of BINGO! *Must be 18 to enter and play* 🥤Concession will be available🌭 5:00 - Doors Open 6:00 - Quarter Games 7:00 - Regular Session -$28 Proceeds go to the Randolph...

Stroll the Square Pocahontas, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Stroll the Square in Historic Downtown Pocahontas, AR from 6-8pm...Featuring Black River Beads and Pottery, Gallery on the Square, The Treasure Trunk, Sweet Treats Bakery, Studio B Salon and Spa...