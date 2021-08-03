Cancel
Rangeley, ME

Coming soon: Rangeley events

Rangeley News Beat
Rangeley News Beat
 5 days ago

(RANGELEY, ME) Rangeley is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rangeley area:

Chamber of Commerce Tournament — Mingo Springs Golf Course

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 43 Country Club Rd, Rangeley, ME

The 28th Annual Rangeley Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic will be held on August 18 with two shotgun starts. Please contact the Chamber for more information.

TEEN Drama Week

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

RFA TEEN Drama Week 2021 August 9 – 13, 2021, 9:30 AM – 3 PM, RFA Lakeside Theater Let’s Get Into the act! for students entering 7th grade through 12th grade or age 13 through 18 years old The...

Saturday Yoga at the Lodge

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

Come take in sweeping views of the mountain and enjoy a 1 hour yoga practice. Please bring a yoga mat, although we have a few available at the lodge, yoga props if you have them and a towel. $15...

INDIE FILM SERIES: Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 2493 Main St, Rangeley, ME

INDIE FILM SERIES: Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) August 25-26, 2021 at the RFA Lakeside Theater. Showtimes: 5 PM & 8 PM. All shows $5 and we'll be poppin' the...

Outdoor Concert Series — The Sandy River Ramblers

Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 2443 Main St, Rangeley, ME

Outdoor Concert Series – The Sandy River Ramblers July 19 and August 23 – 7:00 PM at Haley Pond Park The Sandy River Ramblers is a Maine bluegrass band with a heavy emphasis on original songs...

Rangeley News Beat

Rangeley News Beat

With Rangeley News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

