Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, KS

What’s up Lincoln: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Lincoln Bulletin
Lincoln Bulletin
 5 days ago

(LINCOLN, KS) Lincoln is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Lincoln area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JpbZ_0bGREFYA00

Alcoholics Anonymous: Beloit Brown Bag

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

This event listing provided for the Beloit community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. If you have an event to share...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b6lRi_0bGREFYA00

Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition Mixed Grass Range School

Tipton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 655 Solomon Ln, Tipton, KS

Learn more about rangeland management in a friendly setting with other ranchers, land managers, range management students and natural resource professionals. There will be rancher and expert...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBsN2_0bGREFYA00

Tree Fest

Beloit, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 03:59 PM

Address: 910 N Campbell Ave, Beloit, KS

THANKSGIVING WEEKEND - A celebration of the Christmas season, family, and community, Tree Fest provides the atmosphere with trees decorated by local businesses and organizations to view and buy...

Learn More

Adult Range Schools- Midgrass

Tipton, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 655 Solomon Ln, Tipton, KS

Topics Plant identification and grassland ecology Kansas Rangelands: Being Prepared, using adaptive management to be ready for whatever comes your way! Interactive Ecology…Know your plants Reclaim...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DELT_0bGREFYA00

Santa Claus Day

Lucas, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Address: 201 S Main St, Lucas, KS

Santa arrives in Lucas the Saturday before Christmas. A Christmas movie is shown treats are given to all the kids and the merchants gifts are drawn for.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln Bulletin

Lincoln, KS
14
Followers
165
Post
597
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
Beloit, KS
City
Tipton, KS
City
Lincoln, KS
Beloit, KS
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Events#Christmas#Live Events#Adaptive Management#Ks Learn#Ks Topics Plant#Interactive Ecology#Reclaim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
AARP
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy