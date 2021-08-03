Grantsboro events calendar

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Grantsboro.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:

Bingo! Night New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3700 US-70, New Bern, NC

Bingo night! Come have some fun with us - meet new people, win some prizes - have a great time! We play 15 games per night, and 1 big prize game. The first pack of cards costs $12 (that's 15...

New Bern Drag Idol New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1209 U.S. 70, #East, New Bern, NC 28560

Come see amateur Drag Artist compete for the chance to be named New Bern Drag Idol!

Music to My Ears: Acoustical Engineering 4-H Summer Fun Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Check the listing of best events for summer camps in Alliance, North Carolina. Be it a creative artistic camp or a sporty adventure one, you can find all the amazing summer camps near you here

Due East New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC

A classic rock cover band with thunderous vocals and impeccable musicianship.

NC Concealed Carry Class Grantsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

NC Concealed Carry Class done all in one day - state mandated min 8 hours of classroom instruction plus range qualification. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks provided. Gun rental, ammo, and...