Grantsboro events calendar

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Grantsboro.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Address: 3700 US-70, New Bern, NC
Bingo night! Come have some fun with us - meet new people, win some prizes - have a great time! We play 15 games per night, and 1 big prize game. The first pack of cards costs $12 (that's 15...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 1209 U.S. 70, #East, New Bern, NC 28560
Come see amateur Drag Artist compete for the chance to be named New Bern Drag Idol!
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM
Address: 202 Main St, Bayboro, NC
Check the listing of best events for summer camps in Alliance, North Carolina. Be it a creative artistic camp or a sporty adventure one, you can find all the amazing summer camps near you here
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC
A classic rock cover band with thunderous vocals and impeccable musicianship.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM
NC Concealed Carry Class done all in one day - state mandated min 8 hours of classroom instruction plus range qualification. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks provided. Gun rental, ammo, and...
