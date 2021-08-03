Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grantsboro, NC

Grantsboro events calendar

Posted by 
Grantsboro News Watch
Grantsboro News Watch
 5 days ago

(GRANTSBORO, NC) Live events are coming to Grantsboro.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Grantsboro:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsxhK_0bGRDzg100

Bingo! Night

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 3700 US-70, New Bern, NC

Bingo night! Come have some fun with us - meet new people, win some prizes - have a great time! We play 15 games per night, and 1 big prize game. The first pack of cards costs $12 (that's 15...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Pj1s_0bGRDzg100

New Bern Drag Idol

New Bern, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1209 U.S. 70, #East, New Bern, NC 28560

Come see amateur Drag Artist compete for the chance to be named New Bern Drag Idol!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Czwt_0bGRDzg100

Music to My Ears: Acoustical Engineering 4-H Summer Fun

Bayboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 202 Main St, Bayboro, NC

Check the listing of best events for summer camps in Alliance, North Carolina. Be it a creative artistic camp or a sporty adventure one, you can find all the amazing summer camps near you here

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nt5h_0bGRDzg100

Due East

New Bern, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 415 S Front St, New Bern, NC

A classic rock cover band with thunderous vocals and impeccable musicianship.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFY0a_0bGRDzg100

NC Concealed Carry Class

Grantsboro, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

NC Concealed Carry Class done all in one day - state mandated min 8 hours of classroom instruction plus range qualification. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and drinks provided. Gun rental, ammo, and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro News Watch

Grantsboro, NC
17
Followers
196
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Grantsboro News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bern, NC
New Bern, NC
Government
City
Grantsboro, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camps#Classic Rock#Live Events#Nc Bingo#New Bern Drag Idol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy