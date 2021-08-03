Naalehu calendar: Coming events
(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naalehu:
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:59 PM
Address: 1 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI
Our National Parks celebrates the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Great American Outdoors Act enables national parks and...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI
Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI
Time for Wine, is a way to bring people together at our favorite local winery as well as encourage physical movement with the idea of benefiting our favorite local non profit, Hawaii Wildlife...
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Address: 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd, Volcano, HI
The Volcano Art Center announces the inaugural semi-annual Volcano Wood Show and Exhibition: This event’s goal is to feature the various “wood artists” who produce individual one-of-a-kind works...
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM
Address: 99-252 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI
Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN) is preparing for their summer musical Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance or The Slave of Duty”. Performance dates are August 6 to 22...
