Naalehu, HI

Naalehu calendar: Coming events

Naalehu News Watch
Naalehu News Watch
 5 days ago

(NAALEHU, HI) Naalehu is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Naalehu:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qvbZw_0bGRCH6M00

Free entrance at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Volcano, HI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:59 PM

Address: 1 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI

Our National Parks celebrates the one-year anniversary of the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Great American Outdoors Act enables national parks and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fCUXc_0bGRCH6M00

Polynesian Dance

Captain Cook, HI

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Address: 84-5191 Mamalahoa Hwy, Captain Cook, HI

Our regular, on-going classes are independently run by each instructor. For more information, please call or email the instructor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrawA_0bGRCH6M00

Time for Wine

Volcano, HI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 35 Piimauna Dr, Volcano, HI

Time for Wine, is a way to bring people together at our favorite local winery as well as encourage physical movement with the idea of benefiting our favorite local non profit, Hawaii Wildlife...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28kxHk_0bGRCH6M00

VOLCANO WOOD SHOW

Volcano, HI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 19-4074 Old Volcano Rd, Volcano, HI

The Volcano Art Center announces the inaugural semi-annual Volcano Wood Show and Exhibition: This event’s goal is to feature the various “wood artists” who produce individual one-of-a-kind works...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kMZA_0bGRCH6M00

KDEN Presents "The Pirates of Penzance"

Volcano, HI

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Address: 99-252 Crater Rim Drive, Volcano, HI

Kilauea Drama & Entertainment Network (KDEN) is preparing for their summer musical Gilbert & Sullivan’s “The Pirates of Penzance or The Slave of Duty”. Performance dates are August 6 to 22...

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu News Watch

Naalehu, HI
With Naalehu News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

