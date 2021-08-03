Coming soon: Ellis events

(ELLIS, KS) Ellis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ellis area:

#Optoutside at Cedar Bluff Ellis, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 32001 KS-147, Ellis, KS

Skip the lines at the stores and come to Cedar Bluff State Park! Listen to the sound of a cracking campfire over the sound of loud crowds. Details will be updated as the event is planned.

2021 Back 2 School Bash! Presented by the Golden Q and Astra Bank of Hays Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1701 Hall St, Hays, KS

Mark your calendars for the 2021 Back 2 School-Bash! Join Holy Family Elementary and TMP-Marian Sunday August 20th, from 4:00 to 10:00 PM for an afternoon of activities that will inspire a...

MOMS Club Monthly Meeting Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Address: 1205 Main St, Hays, KS

Monthly meeting to catch up with each other, meet new members and discuss what is going on with the club. Please join us for our club’s monthly informational meeting in the Trish Davies Room (next...

Canvas Painting Class Hays, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 707 Main St, Hays, KS

Join us on Friday, August 20th at 6pm to paint this glow-in-the-dark firefly jar. This painting will be taught step-by-step by an instructor and colors can be customized for a totally unique work...

Integrating Lessons from COVID-19 Into the Classroom Hays, KS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 117 East 11th Street, #3603, Hays, KS 67601

Business & Social Studies Teachers - Be our guest for lunch and an informative workshop detailing lesson plans available at no cost to you!