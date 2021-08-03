Live events on the horizon in Wilton

(WILTON, ME) Wilton has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Wilton area:

8/20/2021 – Bath Iron Works for Bath Maine [interviewing in Farmington ME] Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Be part of the legacy building the ships that defend America! Thousands of trade jobs are available at General Dynamics Bath Iron Works and we are bringing the opportunities to your neighborhood...

Truck / Car Show Benefit! Wilton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

List of Truck Meets 207 upcoming events. Car-shows Events by Truck Meets 207. The official page for truck meets in the 207! Whether for a Charity or Just to lo

Book Sale Wilton, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

A big, well organized sale with books for all ages and interests plus puzzles, DVDs, and audio books. 128 Weld St., Wilton (enter parking lot at the LEAP sign). Masks are required and the number...

Trinity Red Cross Blood Drive Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 612 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME

Trinity United Methodist Church in Farmington, Maine is partnering with the American Red Cross to provide a once a month Blood Drive for the rest of 2021. Wed., July 28th, 2021, starting at 11:00...

Farmington Fair Farmington, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: Fairgrounds, 292 High St, Farmington, ME

The Farmington Fair has a large midway, exhibit halls, livestock exhibits, animal pulling events and harness racing.