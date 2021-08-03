Live events on the horizon in Afton

(AFTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Afton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Afton:

Sunday Worship — Berean Bible Fellowship Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 439 Washington St, Afton, WY

Our Sunday morning gatherings are family friendly. Dress is casual and our worship contains contemporary and traditional styles. Sermons include Scripturally-based teaching.

Petting Zoo @ 1:30 & 3 pm Alpine, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 243 River Cir, Alpine, WY

Kids of all ages are invited to the mobile Blue Zoo petting zoo at the Alpine Library. There will be 2 sessions on Thursday, August 5th, on the library lawn!

Lincoln County Fair at Main Arena Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Schedule of Events8:00 am - 5:00 pm: Ranch Versatility/Reining Horse Show8:00 am - 9:00 am: Market Goat Show (Market/Breeding) at Sale Tent9:00 am - 5:00 pm:

Back to School Night Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 633 Washington St, Montpelier, ID

Back To School Night On Monday, August 23rd from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. students can meet and greet their teachers and set-up lockers. We will have tables set-up where students may pick up a copy of...

Salon Univers Vintage 2021 Freedom, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Promenade Simon Lorière, 83120 Sainte-Maxime

Le salon Univers Vintage dédié aux amoureux des années « rétro » allant de 1940 à 1990 regroupe une soixantaine d'exposants vintage