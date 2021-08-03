Cancel
Afton, WY

Live events on the horizon in Afton

Afton Daily
 5 days ago

(AFTON, WY) Live events are lining up on the Afton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Afton:

Sunday Worship — Berean Bible Fellowship

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 439 Washington St, Afton, WY

Our Sunday morning gatherings are family friendly. Dress is casual and our worship contains contemporary and traditional styles. Sermons include Scripturally-based teaching.

Petting Zoo @ 1:30 & 3 pm

Alpine, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 243 River Cir, Alpine, WY

Kids of all ages are invited to the mobile Blue Zoo petting zoo at the Alpine Library. There will be 2 sessions on Thursday, August 5th, on the library lawn!

Lincoln County Fair at Main Arena

Afton, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Schedule of Events8:00 am - 5:00 pm: Ranch Versatility/Reining Horse Show8:00 am - 9:00 am: Market Goat Show (Market/Breeding) at Sale Tent9:00 am - 5:00 pm:

Back to School Night

Montpelier, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 633 Washington St, Montpelier, ID

Back To School Night On Monday, August 23rd from 6:30 - 8:00 p.m. students can meet and greet their teachers and set-up lockers. We will have tables set-up where students may pick up a copy of...

Salon Univers Vintage 2021

Freedom, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1 Promenade Simon Lorière, 83120 Sainte-Maxime

Le salon Univers Vintage dédié aux amoureux des années « rétro » allant de 1940 à 1990 regroupe une soixantaine d'exposants vintage

