What’s up Camden: Local events calendar

(CAMDEN, AL) Live events are lining up on the Camden calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Camden area:

Introduction to Caning and Weaving Chairs Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 209 Claiborne St, Camden, AL

Join Dallas County artist, David White, for an introduction to the art of chair caning and weaving; will learn basic tools and techniques needed to cane chairs. Each student will complete one...

60th Bud Burns Dixie Junior Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 106 W Dallas Ave, Selma, AL

60th ANNUAL BUD BURNS DIXIE JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP hosted by SELMA COUNTRY CLUB. There are players in the field whose grandfather played in the Dixie Junior...

“Sip and Pour” Crafty Cocktail (Art Class) Camden, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 209 Claiborne St, Camden, AL

Join artist Tracee Watkins in the art of resin pouring. During this fun "Art Escape" we will make a poured resin keepsake keychain, while sipping a signature cocktail. Feel free to bring your own...

Kenan Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 912 Selma Ave, Selma, AL

4th Annual Bluegrass festival. Wonderful bands, food, displays contests and lots of fun!

Selma Farmers Market Selma, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 1010 Water Ave #4617, Selma, AL

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: June - NovemberTuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 6AM - 2PM Location: Dallas Avenue and Marina Drive, Selma, AL