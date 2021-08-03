Cancel
Concordia, KS

Concordia events calendar

Concordia News Flash
Concordia News Flash
 3 days ago

(CONCORDIA, KS) Concordia is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Concordia:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFyCC_0bGQvOoj00

Wine Down Yoga

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:15 PM

45 Minute Gentle Flow (Perfect for all levels) Release the tension from the week with a gentle Vinyasa-style class that will calm your mind and soothe your soul. Pair it with a complimentary glass...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mckTp_0bGQvOoj00

Historical Construction Equipment Association Intern. Conv.

Glasco, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

We will demonstrate the use of historical equipment, and steam engines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37duLE_0bGQvOoj00

Jordan St. Cyr at Common Ground Coffeehouse

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 104 E 7th St, Concordia, KS

Jordan St. Cyr is putting on an acoustic worship set at the Common Ground Coffeehouse, a ministry of North Central Kansas Teens for Christ, on Friday, August 13th at 8 PM. This is a free concert...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RKUFo_0bGQvOoj00

CCHC Wellness Dash N' Splash

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Looking for Kansas Triathlon results from August 2021 ? trifind.com has all the answers including a comprehensive historical and current directory of triathlon results from the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u2bN1_0bGQvOoj00

Looking For Lovely: Collecting the Moments That Matter (Book Study)

Concordia, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 323 E 5th St, Concordia, KS

October 6, 13, 20, 27, 2021 Study Leaders: Susan LeDuc & Denise Schmitz, CSJ We are looking for lovely because we are looking for God. As Christians, we are not promised lives of ease. Only when...

