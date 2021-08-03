Park Rapids diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Park Rapids, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Park Rapids area went to Shell at 1110 1St St E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 1110 1St St E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1110 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Cenex 1109 E 1St St, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 1301 1St St E, Park Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.