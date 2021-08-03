Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Park Rapids, MN

Park Rapids diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.00

Posted by 
Park Rapids Daily
Park Rapids Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGLQgc100

(PARK RAPIDS, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Park Rapids, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Park Rapids area went to Shell at 1110 1St St E, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.19 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 1110 1St St E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.19, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1110 1St St E, Park Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Cenex

1109 E 1St St, Park Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.44
$3.69
$3.19

BP

1301 1St St E, Park Rapids
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.69
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids Daily

Park Rapids, MN
17
Followers
123
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Park Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Park Rapids, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Car And Driver Not Happy With Cost Of Tesla Model 3 Maintenance

While some are reporting that moving to a Tesla Model 3 from a gas car has brought them savings, particularly on maintenance, it seems not everybody is on board. Car and Driver (C&D) has been running a long term Model 3 for over 30,000 miles now and its most recent update, the publication specifically points out "actual savings in service costs is turning out to be quite minimal."
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.
Pleasanton, CAPosted by
Tri-Valley Tribune

Pleasanton diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.65

(PLEASANTON, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.65 if you’re buying diesel in Pleasanton, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Pleasanton area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Marathon at 160 Holmes St. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.69, listed at Chevron at 1051 Airway Blvd.

Comments / 0

Community Policy