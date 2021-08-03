Diesel price check: This is Broken Bow's cheapest station
(BROKEN BOW, OK) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Broken Bow area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Broken Bow area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Phillips 66 at 1100 N Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.13
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
