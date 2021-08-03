Diesel price check: This is Broken Bow's cheapest station

(BROKEN BOW, OK) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Broken Bow area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Broken Bow area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Phillips 66 at 1100 N Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66 1100 N Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Love's Country Store 504 S Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.13 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.