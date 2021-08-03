Cancel
Broken Bow, OK

Diesel price check: This is Broken Bow's cheapest station

Broken Bow Dispatch
Broken Bow Dispatch
 3 days ago
(BROKEN BOW, OK) Savings of as much as $0.08 per gallon on diesel were available in the Broken Bow area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Broken Bow area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.05, at Phillips 66 at 1100 N Park Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.13, listed at Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Phillips 66

1100 N Park Dr, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.05

Love's Country Store

504 S Park Dr, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.13
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Broken Bow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

