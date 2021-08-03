Cancel
Globe, AZ

Diesel price update: Globe's cheapest station

Globe Voice
 3 days ago
(GLOBE, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Globe area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1690 E Ash Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway

1690 E Ash St, Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15

Shell

2055 Us-60, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15

Fry's

2051 Us-60, Globe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Circle K

4303 Us-60, Claypool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15

Fast Stop

727 W Live Oak St, Miami
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Globe Voice

ABOUT

With Globe Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

