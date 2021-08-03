Diesel price update: Globe's cheapest station

(GLOBE, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Globe area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1690 E Ash Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Speedway 1690 E Ash St, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Shell 2055 Us-60, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 3.95 $ 3.15

Fry's 2051 Us-60, Globe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Circle K 4303 Us-60, Claypool

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Fast Stop 727 W Live Oak St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.