Diesel price update: Globe's cheapest station
(GLOBE, AZ) You could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on diesel in Globe, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Globe area on Tuesday, found that Speedway at 1690 E Ash Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 1690 E Ash St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.15
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.95
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.31
$3.59
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
