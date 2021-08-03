Columbia diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Columbia's cheapest station
(COLUMBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Columbia they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
