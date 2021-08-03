Cancel
Columbia, MS

Columbia diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Columbia's cheapest station

Columbia Updates
Columbia Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zK9h2_0bGLIHSI00

(COLUMBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Columbia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

519 Us-98 Byp, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.64
$2.89

Murphy USA

955 Us-98 Byp, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.49
$2.89

Shell

2122 Ms-13 N, Columbia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Columbia Updates

Columbia Updates

Columbia, MS
ABOUT

With Columbia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

