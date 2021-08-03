Columbia diesel prices: $0.00/gallon savings at Columbia's cheapest station

(COLUMBIA, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.00 depending on where in Columbia they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Columbia area went to Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.89, at Circle K at 519 Us-98 Byp, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.89, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 519 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 955 Us-98 Byp, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.89

Shell 2122 Ms-13 N, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.