Cloudy forecast for Keene? Jump on it!

(KEENE, NH.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Keene Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Keene:

Tuesday, August 3 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, August 4 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Thursday, August 5 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 6 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.