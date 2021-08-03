Hate Crime Charges for Virginia Man who Attacked a Teen

Virginia State News by Betty Smith, Crime and Justice Bureau Chief

A Virginia man Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., 41 of Lynchburg is in jail after being charged in July with malicious wounding, but he is now facing a hate crime charge.

According to the Virginia Police, the suspect attacked the man and used a racial slur against him. Virginia Police Department said Cortez Nathan, 19 of Fishersville was struck in the head and was the victim in an attack during a demonstration that has been going on for weeks in Staunton.

According to police, the suspect has been charged with assault and battery resulting in injury based on race, a felony hate crime.

He is currently being held without bond.

How do you feel about Hate Crime Laws? Let us know what you think.