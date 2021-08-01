Ohio State Trooper Found Dead While On Duty twitter

Ohio State News by Ross Madison, Crime and Justice Bureau Chief

An Ohio State Highway Patrol officer was found dead while on duty.

In a social media post, OHSP indicated that Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski was assigned to the Findlay District in northwest Ohio.



Ulinski was a member of the 134th Academy Class, he graduated in June 1999.

The administration office of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently closed.

The circumstances of Sgt. Ulinski's death has not been disclosed.