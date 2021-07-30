Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

Three hospitalized in critical condition after crash in Phoenix

PHX Sun-Times
 6 days ago

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) Three people were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a two-car crash in Phoenix, 12 News reported.

The Phoenix Fire Department said crews responded to the crash near 20th and Fillmore streets and found three people with serious injuries.

One person was extricated from one of the cars and all three were taken to the hospital in critical condition, fire officials said.

Additional information on the crash wasn't immediately available.

