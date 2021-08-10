Jury Finds Maryland Men Guilty of Murder in 2017 Killing of Man in Southeast Washington

Nyekemia Everett, 35, of Greenbelt, Md., and Malik Hewitt, 41, of Capitol Heights, Md., have been found guilty of first-degree felony murder while armed and other charges in the 2017 killing of a man in Southeast Washington.

The announcement was made by Acting U.S. Attorney Channing D. Phillips and Robert J. Contee III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD). The verdict was returned on July 26, 2021, following a trial in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. In addition to the murder charge, the defendants were found guilty of conspiracy, attempted robbery while armed, and related offenses. The Honorable Neal E. Kravitz scheduled sentencing for Oct. 14, 2021. Both men face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

According to the government’s evidence, beginning on April 26, 2017, Everett, Hewitt, and a third individual plotted to rob the victim, Christopher Heard. Over the phone, they lured him to the 2300 block of Ainger Place SE, on the pretense of a drug deal. At approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 27, 2017, Everett, Hewitt and the third individual drove together to the area and parked. In the meeting that followed, roughly 15 minutes later, Everett pointed a gun at Mr. Heard and announced a robbery. Mr. Heard lunged toward Everett, who shot him twice. Mr. Heard, 37, died at the scene. Everett and Hewitt fled the area and were arrested in May 2017.