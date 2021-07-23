4-Day Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Friday, July 23
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Saturday, July 24
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Sunday, July 25
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Monday, July 26
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 80 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0