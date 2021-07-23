4-Day Weather Forecast For Maggie Valley

MAGGIE VALLEY, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Friday, July 23 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, July 24 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Sunday, July 25 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Monday, July 26 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 80 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



