Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Baltimore County Man Sentence For Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Possession of a Firearm

Posted by 
Report Annapolis
Report Annapolis
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QbEtF_0b57IoO000

Baltimore, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher sentenced Rasheed Mickens, age 35, of Catonsville, Maryland to 10 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The sentence was announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner and Chief Melissa R. Hyatt of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Mickens has prior criminal convictions that include a 2006 carjacking conviction and a 2011 conviction for possession with intent to distribute narcotics.

According to his plea agreement, while conducting undercover surveillance at a Baltimore motel on July 8, 2020, the Baltimore County Police Department Vice Narcotics Special Enforcement Team observed a suspicious interaction between two male suspects. One male suspect was the passenger in a sedan and the other male arrived driving a pickup truck.

After the interaction concluded, law enforcement followed the sedan on I-695 driven by a female with the male passenger. Officers observed the male passenger hand the female driver an item while she was driving. Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and recovered a total of 48 capsules containing white powder from the male passenger and female driver. An additional bag containing 50 capsules were discovered within the vehicle. The male passenger informed law enforcement that they purchased a total of 100 capsules of fentanyl for $300. Two of the fentanyl capsules were consumed while driving. The male suspect also informed law enforcement that he purchased the drugs from a man named “Mike” at the Baltimore motel. Lab results confirmed that the powder contained in the remaining 98 capsules was fentanyl.

As stated in the plea agreement, detectives returned to the Baltimore motel to locate the suspect known as “Mike”. The male suspect law enforcement observed in the hand to hand transaction was seen exiting a motel room carrying a backpack and several bags to the pickup truck seen earlier that day. As detectives approached and identified themselves to the male suspect, the suspect fled on foot. He was later captured and identified as Mickens.

After being advised of his Miranda rights, Mickens informed law enforcement that there were drugs in his truck. Law enforcement recovered 213 capsules of fentanyl, 96 grams of fentanyl, one pound of marijuana, 44 individual baggies of marijuana, 35 mannite bars, a bag labeled “10,000” capsules containing several unused capsules, a loaded 9mm pistol, and three flip phones from the pickup truck. Additional white powder capsules and other drug paraphernalia was recovered from Mickens’s backpack.

Mickens agrees that the controlled substances recovered included more than 40 grams of fentanyl and that the quantity of controlled substances was a sufficient quantity to indicate an intent to distribute. Mickens also agrees that the firearm located in the vehicle was possessed in furtherance of his drug trafficking crimes.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Report Annapolis

Report Annapolis

Annapolis, MD
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catonsville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
County
Baltimore County, MD
Catonsville, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Catonsville, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Prison#Marijuana#Drugs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
Report Annapolis

Maryland Law Enforcement: Announce Indictment of Multiple Members of “39 Babies” Gang

Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh today announced the indictment of 11 defendants for multiple charges including participation in a criminal gang, first degree murder, assault, and firearm-related counts. The investigation was led by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Baltimore Police Department (BPD), and the Maryland Attorney General’s Office. (video)
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two Pasadena Men Arrested For Drug Possession Following Glen Burnie Traffic Stop

Two men from Pasadena were arrested and charged with a CDS violation by Anne Arundel County Police Officers during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie. On August 19, 2021, at approximately 9:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a gray Ford Fusion at Crainmont Drive and Donna Court in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed suspected marijuana flakes and residue throughout the vehicle.
Glen Burnie, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man, 20, Arrested on CDS Violation in Glen Burnie

A 20-year old Severn man was recently arrested and charged with a CDS violation while driving in the Glen Burnie area. On August 15, 2021, at approximately 11:55 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop of a maroon Toyota Rav4 in the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and West Furnace Branch Road in Glen Burnie. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer noticed the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and also observed two vials of suspected crack cocaine on the driver’s seat.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Two People Arrested Following Drug Bust in Annapolis

Anne Arundel County Police officers took two people into custody after raiding a home in Annapolis. In July of 2021, narcotics detectives received complaints of suspected narcotics distribution at a residence in the 1100 block of Broadview Drive. As part of the investigation, detectives served a search warrant at the residence on August 18, 2021, seizing 1.5 ounces of suspected crack cocaine, 1 ounce of suspected heroin, and $2,740.00 in U.S. currency.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Man Robbed, Had Cell Phone Stolen by Group of Teens on Captain Circle in Annapolis

A group of teens reportedly robbed and stole a man's cell phone on Captains Circle in Annapolis. On August 13, 2021, at 11:20pm, officers were called for a report of a robbery in the 400 block of Captains Circle. The male victim reported that he was outside in the area when he saw a group of four teenage male suspects assaulting his brother. When the group saw the victim, they ran toward him, began assaulting him and stole his cell phone.
Edgewater, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Convicted Rapist Residing in Lothian Arrested in Connection With Attack of Elderly Woman During Edgewater Home Invasion

A convicted rapist who moved from Tacoma, Washington to Lothian has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an elderly woman inside her Edgewater home. On August 13, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a home invasion that had just occurred at a private residence on the 300 block of Likes Road in Edgewater. The 74-year-old female victim advised that an unknown male suspect armed with a knife entered her home and confronted her while in her bedroom. While struggling with the suspect, the victim sustained a small puncture wound to her upper torso. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and call 911 for police assistance. The suspect then fled the residence in an unknown direction.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Shooting on Copeland Street in Annapolis Leaves One Male Injured, Authorities Say

Authorities in Annapolis are investigating a recent shooting which left one person injured. On August 19th at approximately 9:21pm, Annapolis Police Department Communications began receiving calls for shots fired in the 1900 block of Copeland Street. While officers were responding to that area, a patient suffering from an apparent gunshot wound walked into Patient First located in the 2000 block of West Street.
Harwood, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Harwood Shooting Leaves Female Victim, Male Suspect Dead

Details are still emerging regarding the overnight shooting in Harwood, which left a female victim and male suspect dead in an apparent domestic related murder-suicide. On Thursday, August 12, 2021 at about 10:27pm, multiple units responded to a residence on Flanders Lane for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two subjects outside the residence: an adult female victim in a vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds; and an adult male suspect in the parking lot, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Pasadena, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena Sentenced for Possession of Illegal Firearms and Drugs in Home Located in School Zone

Frank Brown, 64, of Pasadena was sentenced to 20 years in prison suspend all but 10 years of active incarceration with the first five years without parole. Brown entered a guilty plea on August 3, 2021 to possession with the intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a handgun in relation to a drug trafficking crime. Brown, who illegally distributed drugs in a school zone, is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning firearms.
Annapolis, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Investigation Into Annapolis Shots Fired, Destruction of Property Incident Yields Multiple Arrests

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has made multiple arrests following an investigation into a recent shots fired incident in Annapolis. On July 25, 2021, at approximately 6:33 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Bellerive Road in for a destruction to auto report. Officers met with the victim who reported two bullet holes in the rear of her Toyota SUV. Upon further investigation, officers located several shell casings and a second vehicle with the rear window shot twice.
Severn, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Severn Man Arrested Following Seizure of Cocaine, Xanax and Suboxone on Route 97

A Severn man was arrested by Anne Arundel County Police officers following a drug seizure on Route 97. On August 10, 2021, at approximately 10:10 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop of a Maroon Ford Taurus in the area of Crain Highway and Route 97 in Glen Burnie for a traffic violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, officers received information that led to a search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of 10.7 grams of suspected Cocaine, 61 Xanax bars, several Suboxone strips, THC wax, and $880.00 U.S. currency.
Montgomery County, MDPosted by
Report Annapolis

Montgomery County Man Pleads Guilty to Money Laundering in Connection to Elder Romance Scheme

David Annor, age 28, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, in connection with a romance scheme in which conspiracy members induced elderly and isolated victims to send money to co-conspirators based on romantic assertions and other misrepresentations. Annor and his co-conspirators received and laundered the payments from the victims.

Comments / 1

Community Policy