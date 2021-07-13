Cancel
Mahwah, NJ

Police arrest Mahwah man in NYC on charges of killing his co-worker

(Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(MAHWAH, N.J.) Officials announced Tuesday the arrest of a New Jersey man was arrested in the Bronx after being deemed the top suspect in the killing of his co-worker, according to the New York Post.

Milan Ghimire was apprehended on Tuesday by the New York City Police Department's Emergency Services Unit in the Bronx, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

The 23-year-old faces accusations of fatally shooting his co-worker, 56-year-old Phy Tsewang, in Mahwah shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Monday, police said.

Ghimire and Tsewang both lived at a home with others on Avenue A between Route 202 and Route 17, according to the Daily Voice.

Cops located Tsewang's body while reporting to the scene after receiving a call from one of the residents, the Daily Voice reports.

“An investigation is being conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love and the Mahwah Police Department under the direction of Chief Stephen Jaffe,” the agency said in a release.

