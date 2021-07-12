Several injured in Woodbridge hotel shooting, police in search of unidentified gunman

(Jewel Samad/Getty Images)

By Anthony Payero

(WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J.) Woodbridge Mayor John E. McCormac confirmed Monday that at least four people were victims of a shooting at a New Jersey hotel where two rooms were booked for a bachelorette party, according to NBC 4 New York.

McCormac said at least four were shot at the Delta Hotels by Marriott at around 2:30 a.m.

A source told NBC 4 the bachelorette party consisted of a large number at the hotel. One person allegedly opened fire, but it is unclear what led to the shooting.

Police and emergency response vehicles reported to the hotel near Route 1 hours after the gunfire erupted.

No deaths have been reported and there have been no updates given on those injured in the shooting. Police did not release any identifying details regarding the suspected shooter, nor if the individual was yet apprehended, per NBC 4.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office is in charge of the ongoing investigation.