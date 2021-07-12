A cut above – Berkeley’s Local Butcher Shop has the meats and much much more

(Refugio Garcia/NewsBreak)

By Refugio Garcia

(BERKELEY, Calif.) Berkeley’s Local Butcher Shop first began as an idea back in 2009 with the mission of having a positive impact on the community while allowing employees to work a more “normal” schedule, per the shop’s website.

After the founding butchers, who are also trained chefs, grew wary of their struggle to find “locally sourced, sustainably raised meat,” they opened up the butcher shop in Berkeley's Gourmet Ghetto neighborhood in 2011.

And while the butchers at The Local Butcher shop get to enjoy a more normal schedule and still work in the industry they love, the real winners are the customers. Because The Local Butcher Shop has close partnerships with local farms and buys only the whole animal, customers can specify any cut imaginable at the time of purchase.

The culinary skilled butchers are prepared to hand down any advice needed for those looking for a way to refresh an existing recipe or on how to approach an entirely new cooking challenge.

The Local Butcher Shop also offers memberships, which allow customers to sign up for “butcher baskets” of different quantities and varieties of cuts of meats. These baskets are perfect for entertaining or for meal planning, either for an individual or a family. Click here to become a member.

For home chefs looking to get more aggressive with expanding their culinary skill sets, cooking classes are also available at the shop. From classes on cooking meat to sausage making, there is no shortage of courses to help hone one’s cooking prowess. Click here to view available cooking courses.

In addition to premium meats, The Local Butcher Shop also offers a slew of other products such as pâtés and items from the cooler such as a grainy and delicious beer mustard, ramen broth, various types of stocks, homemade meatballs and weekly sausage specials. The shop also offers other treats like chocolate chip cookies and beef jerky.

If you’re not salivating yet, The Local Butcher Shop also offers their “daily sando” selection from their sandwich bar that changes every day of the week, Monday through Sunday.

Their stacked creations include tantalizing combos such as the pork braise sandwich with charred cabbage slaw, corn, sweet 100 tomato, queso fresco spread, vinaigrette, all on a sweet deli roll.

You can visit The Local Butcher Shop at 1600 Shattuck Avenue, Suite 120, in Berkeley, California Saturday through Monday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit their website by clicking here .