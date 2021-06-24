200 new Colorado jobs to be created as Denver is selected as second U.S. hub for Australian tech firm

Central, Denver, Colorado, United States (Henry Desro/Unsplash)

By Steven Bonifazi

(DENVER, Colo.) Australian fintech company Finder has chosen Colorado as its second U.S. hub.

The company works to provide its users with an app-based financial comparison tool when deciding on personal purchases. The new Denver hub will create 198 net new jobs from product managers and software engineers to app developers, according to a press release from Polis' office.

The company additionally looked at other states in consideration for its new hub, including Utah, Texas and North Carolina.

“Colorado’s economy is roaring back and we are a tech hub that companies continue to flock to,” said Governor Jared Polis. “These new Colorado jobs highlight the high demand for Colorado’s talent and expand opportunity for our urban and rural workforce alike.”

The new Finder Colorado operation aligns with a trend of increased foreign investment from Australia as other companies including Propeller Aero and Cochlear have made Colorado their home. Finder has engaged with Colorado's location-natural employment initiative (LONE) and expects that 74 of its new employees will work remotely from counties that are eligible for the state's LONE.

As Finder expands to the U.S., the company intends on working to aid the country's 328 million people in making informed financial decisions amid the national credit card debt of $906 billion. Each month, Finder helps over 10 million consumers worldwide compare products in categories from credit cards and home loans to bank accounts, insurance products, energy plans and shopping deals.

Finder launched an office located in New York City in

2016, according to the Denver Gazette.

“It’s a really exciting time in Finder’s history as we scale to become the most useful and valuable personal finance platform for consumers,'' said Finder USA CEO Don Ross. “Now more than ever, there's a demand from our customers to develop a deeper understanding of their finances and find valuable ways to both save money and create wealth.”

For more information regarding job opportunities with Finder, click here.

