Reno, NV

Get Outside With Art at the Sierra Arts Festival, Saturday June 26th 10am-9pm

Jenny Justice
Jenny Justice
 18 days ago

art and shoes


This Saturday be sure to make some space in your day to get down to the Sierra Arts Festival, Saturday June 26th from 10am to 9pm in downtown Reno. The Sierra Arts Festival will take place on City Plaza. According to their website, the Sierra Arts Festival will celebrate local artists in downtown Reno with an “all day, outdoor, open air art market” that will include “music, family friendly entertainment, a beer garden, local food trucks” and a lot of activities (Sierra Arts Festival, 2021).

Sierra Arts Foundation, along with Artech and with the support of community donors that include the City of Reno will be showcasing local artists this Saturday who will present their art for sale. Alongside this market of art there will be a Hula Hoop Jam, and once it gets dark there will be fire spinners.

For the kids the Nevada Museum of Art will host a CR8TIV Zone that will include art supplies and activities for kids of all ages. The Sierra Art Festival will also have balloons, face painting, puppets and interactive art projects - so plan on a full day of art and art inspired fun with the whole family. There will be music and entertainment all day long, and of course food and drinks - Reno loves a good food truck, am I right? There is also free parking which, heck yes a bonus in the Biggest Little City. The Sierra Arts Festival is a free event and it will be following the CDC recommended guidelines that require and ask all non-vaccinated persons to wear a face mask and to practice social distancing.

The Sierra Arts Festival sounds like a very full day of nonstop sites to see, art to view and buy, food and drink to enjoy, and art to create and celebrate. For more information check out their website or send them an email at val@sierraarts.org

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Jenny Justice

Jenny Justice

Reno, NV
