Our family's visit to Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection

Hungry Hong Kong
Hungry Hong Kong
 5 days ago

Daniel Haddad

Maikhao Dream Villa, located on one of the quietest and most picturesque beaches on Phuket, features spacious and luxurious villas ideal for families travelling to the holiday island. We loved the privacy and seclusion of our Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villa and the elegant Thai inspired design details that made the space both decadent and comfortable. A grand entrance leads to an open plan lounge and dining room alongside a fully equipped kitchen ensuring you can make yourselves at home throughout your stay. Our family slept so well in the two ensuite bedrooms and we couldn’t get enough of the sea views from the grand bed in the master bedroom. Days were spent walking the few steps through the National Park to the stunning beach and swimming and relaxing in our private pool and indulgent jacuzzi. We loved having access to an all day dining menu where all meals were brought to our villa and the fact that we could enjoy quality time as a family at the large dining table. The five star property also boasts a large resort pool, kids club, and accommodating staff to help you plan your stay in Phuket. They are on call at the press of a button to ensure that you have anything you need in your villa or assist you with planning days out throughout your stay.  If you are looking for a trusted brand and tranquil property for your family getaway, Maikhao Dream Villa, a Centara Boutique Collection is an excellent choice for a relaxing stay.

Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Margaritaville And Karisma Hotels & Resorts Develop New Boutique Resort Collection, St. Somewhere

Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the award-winning portfolio of luxury resort properties across Latin America, the Caribbean and Europe, and Margaritaville, the global lifestyle brand synonymous with fun and escapism, have announced plans to launch their newest boutique hotel collection: St. Somewhere. This latest addition marks the second elevated concept developed by Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville, complementing the Margaritaville Island Reserve Resort brand, which debuted in Riviera Cancun in 2020.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at InterContinental Phuket Resort

InterContinental Phuket Resort, located on idyllic Kamala Beach, was one of our family’s most loved resorts during our few weeks on the holiday island. The sprawling property is split into two sides and boasts style, culture, and world class luxury. We loved staying in the Executive Ocean View Room with our kids and made full use of the breezy balcony overlooking the chic resort pool and stunning Andaman Sea. Each day we would make our way down to feast upon a decadent breakfast before lazing beneath the palms at Pine Beach Bar. The stylish beachfront space oozes European charm and our children spent hours going from the refreshing swimming pool to the picture perfect beach. Not only was Pine Beach Bar a perfect spot to relax and enjoy the Phuket sunshine but we couldn’t get enough of the mouthwatering menu throughout our stay.
Travelmmbudget.com

Sailrock Resort - Oceanview Villas & Suites

With a stay at Sailrock Resort in Cockburn Harbour, you’ll be on the beach and close to Highland House. This 4-star hotel is within the vicinity of The Boiling Hole and Long Cay Beach. | South Caicos, Turks and Caicos.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa Nai Yang Beach

What a great experience returning to Phuket Marriott Resort on Nai Yang Beach after a few years away from the island. The last time we stayed our son was only a baby so it was a trip down memory lane to talk about our last visit and see the resort again with the children now that they are older. The sprawling five star resort with direct beach access offers a plethora of activities for the travelling family. Our Beachfront Villa boasted two large ensuite bedrooms, a cozy separate lounge, huge amount of outdoor space, and a refreshing private pool. The best part was the opening that led you straight on to Nai Yang Beach’s sandy shores where the water is always shallow and calm, great for young children. Our children spent hours collection shells, playing games in the sand, and swinging on the swings set right on the beach. We were just steps to the main pool and a variety of fun games and watersports provided by the five star resort.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Private Dining at On The Roof at Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach

Novotel Phuket’s stunning rooftop dining destination, On The Roof, is an idyllic spot to witness the sunset and enjoy a memorable evening during your stay on the popular holiday island. We glided to the top floor in their sleek elevator and found ourselves on a stylish and intricately lit rooftop bar and restaurant. You could choose to stand beside a casual bar top, sink into a cozy couch, or dine at the formal tables offering front row seats to the panoramic views. The menu featured decadent seafood, juicy steaks, and delectable Thai fare favourites of which included the “Chicken Satay” Chargrilled Chicken Skewers marinated in Coconut Milk, Turmeric and Herbs, served with Pickled Cucumber and Thai Peanut Sauce, the Fresh Chargrilled Prawns marinated in Thai Herbs and Spicy Lime Sauce and the Grilled Pork Chop with Baby Carrots, Tomatoes and Grilled Vegetables served with Mushroom Sauce and Fries. They also offered a variety of handcrafted cocktails, fresh fruit shakes, and a varied wine selection. Service was impeccable allowing us to fully enjoy the memorable dining experience. We would also highly recommend this space for events, parties, and weddings. The sprawling rooftop offers indoor and outdoor dining and seating areas, a interactive games area, and engaging bar. You could enjoy a fun and lively evening with friends and family celebrating a birthday or special event while the venue caters mouthwatering fare and refreshing drinks for the whole party. If you’re in search of a rooftop bar or dinner we loved our meal as a family at On The Roof.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family visit to The Racha Phuket

The Racha has always stood strong as one of our absolute favourite resorts in Phuket and definitely on our top recommendations for families looking for a luxurious tropical holiday. We couldn’t believe that within a 40 minute boat journey you are whisked away into another world where the waters are crystal clear and full of sea life and the scenery is unparalleled. On our second stay at The Racha we couldn’t resist choosing their luxurious two bedroom pool villa again. The sprawling space is ideal for those travelling with children, incorporating a grand master bedroom, cozy second bedroom, and relaxing lounge area and outdoor terrace. The highlight is the stunning private infinity pool where you can enter right from your king size bed. &nbsp;The staff at The Racha are always unfailingly accommodating, going out of their way to ensure you are having an unforgettable trip. We love spending time in the palm tree surrounded main pool and being steps from the picturesque white sand beach. If you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion make sure to book the one of a kind Ultimate Dining Experience during your stay. You’ll have the opportunity to enjoy a decadent menu under the stars and mark your special occasion in a way that’s only possible at The Racha. Whenever our kids are craving amazing snorkelling opportunities, postcard worthy beach, and amazing pool villas The Racha comes first to mind as ticking every box.
Lifestylefranchising.com

Conrad Hotels & Resorts and Curio Collection by Hilton Set to Debut on Sardinia’s Southern Coast

Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia scheduled to open in 2022 with Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection by Hilton welcoming guests this summer 2021. “Conrad Chia Laguna Sardinia and Baia di Chia Resort Sardinia, Curio Collection are welcome additions to Hilton’s growing luxury and resort portfolio, joining upcoming hotels in the Seychelles, Las Vegas and Morocco. We’re pleased to be working with our long-standing partners Westmont Hospitality Group once again,” said Patrick Fitzgibbon, senior vice president, Development, EMEA, Hilton. “As restrictions ease around the world, guests are dreaming of international trips, and with 40 new Hilton openings planned this year in Europe alone, we are looking forward to welcoming them.”
LifestyleJustLuxe.com

A Renaissance Experience: Recent Travels to the Garza Blanca Resort & Spa Los Cabos

It has been said many times, that the European Black Plague of the 14th century ushered in the Renaissance of the 15th century, and the American Spanish Flu of 1918 ushered in the Roaring 20s. In both cases, it is well recorded that after a plague year of dark sociological traumata including disease, and death, comes the dawn: a sense of revival and relief. We are now, on many levels, experiencing such a survivor renaissance – a rebirth-- in luxury travel.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Bene Italian Kitchen at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

During our stay in Kuta we were craving Italian fare and heard great things about Bene. The chic Italian eatery is located at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort and boasts a full menu full of authentic Italian dishes. We booked a table beside the window and were so happy to see that we had arrived in the time for the spectacular sunset. Our friendly waitress brought us glasses of prosecco and we enjoyed the crisp cool start to the evening while we leisurely browsed the menu.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Banyan Cafe at Banyan Tree Phuket

While staying at luxurious Banyan Tree Phuket we noticed a popular outdoor cafe frequented by guests each lunchtime. We were delighted to discover a menu full of juicy burgers, cheesy pizzas, and some of the best coffee around. The relaxed outdoor dining space overlooks Banyan Tree’s lush green 18 hole golf course and is an ideal spot for people watching and long relaxed lunches under the sun. The menu featured many classic American style sandwiches, a variety of pizzas, and even a few Thai specialities sure to please any foodie. We loved the fragrant and juicy French Dip with Roast Beef, Caramelised Onions, Swiss cheese, Mustard Mayo and Jus, the flavourful and generous Banyan Angus Beef Burger using Angus Beef with Crispy Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Onion Jam, Oven-Dried Tomato, Gherkin, Lettuce, Truffle Mayo and Potato Wedges and refreshing Quinoa Salad with Pomelo, Strawberry, Kalamata Olives, Pecorino, Tomato, Mix Greens, Citrus Vinaigrette. The kids couldn’t get enough of the thin crust pizzas and everything tasted great paired with iced lattes and fresh fruit shakes. The staff were very friendly and helpful with tips about the Laguna area and Phuket and even accommodated our children’s special dietary requests. It was a welcome break from dining in the villa and the hearty comfort food completely satisfied our hunger after a big day of swimming and walking along the beach. Great after a big game of golf or if you are in search of a casual and inviting lunch spot while staying in the Phuket Laguna area.
Designers & Collectionsrain-mag.com

Versace Takes A Trip for the Resort 2022 Collection

Versace unveiled its latest Resort 2022 collection through a fun and graphic look book. The forty-four look collection channeled the influence of psychedelia as a means to express an explosion of optimism. Donatella Versace said of the collection:. “I think there’s a renewed sense of optimism right now and I...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Private In-Villa Dining Experience at The Slate Phuket

If you are lucky enough to stay at one of The Slate Phuket’s luxurious private pool villas, you’ll find it hard to pull yourself way from the five star sanctuary. From the moment we stepped into the secluded and stunning space we were in love. The villa offers a variety of dining spaces scattered throughout the picturesque space. Whether you are craving a breakfast in bed, poolside lunch, or romantic dinner at the elegant dining table you’re butler can make it happen. Our food was always brought to the villa piping hot, perfectly presented, and had us feeling as if we were dining out in the safety and sanctuary of our little paradise. The in villa dining menu features both Thai and Western fare and a dedicated children’s menu to keep your kids satisfied. Highlights included the “Gian Thod” Traditional Phuket Crunchy Sausage stuffed with Pork, Prawns and Crab Meat with Jicama Root Vegetables, the “Gaeng Phed Ped Yang” Roasted Duck Breast in Red Curry with Pineapple, Grapes and Eggplants, the “Gai Phad Med Mamuang Himmapharn” Quick Fried Chicken with Cashew Nuts, the “Moo Hong” Stewed Pork Belly with Soy Sauce Phuket Style, and the Fettuccini Seafood Aglio Olio with Garlic, Black Olives, Capers, Onions, Capsicums and Dried Chili. Make sure to pair your meals with a few fresh fruit shakes or a bottle of wine from the resort’s well curated collection. A perfect way to enjoy private dining experiences and if you are craving seclusion and serenity during your time in Phuket.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sea Salt Lounge & Grill Patong Phuket

We love sea views and delicious food and couldn’t resist a mouthwatering meal at Sea Salt located by vibrant Patong Beach. We arrived at sunset and were instantly captivated by the spectacular melting colours acting as a picture perfect backdrop for our beautiful dining destination. &nbsp;Sea Salt has rustic stylish interiors and relaxed outdoor tables overlooking the waves crashing against the rocks. We chose a table right beside the shore and the children had fun running around the open outdoor area while observing the local fishermen. The menu was brimming with delicious fare ranging from tempting comfort food, fresh seafood, and juicy cuts of meat. The staff were all extremely friendly and eager to help us choose. We opted for the decadent Surf and Turf Board complete with fragrant prawns and oysters, delectable sausages and tender grilled squid. One of the highlights was the melt in your mouth Wagyu Beef Rump which was full of flavour and prepared to an optimal medium rare. Other favourites included the "Kee-Moo" Squid Ink Spaghetti with Seafood, Sweet Basil and Softshell Crab, and the Free Range Rotisserie Chicken. The children were treated to a cheesy custom pizza which met all their personal preferences and each bite went so well with the fresh fruit shakes and hand crafted cocktails. The dinners we had at Seasalt were one of the highlights of our stay in Patong and we would definitely recommend the restaurant for anyone who craves good seafood and steak alongside beautiful ocean and sunset views.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Underground Cafe at The Slate Phuket

We loved spending our days at the sprawling lagoon pool while staying at The Slate Phuket. The tranquil area is surrounded by lush greenery, a picturesque waterfall, and view of the five star resort’s unique and stylish architecture. Underground Cafe is located right beside the refreshing pool and an ideal spot to relax and enjoy a casual lunch. The outdoor tables are shaded by the towering trees and offer just enough breeze for a comfortable dining spot. Our family fully enjoyed the varied menu full of healthy options, Thai favourites, and child friendly eats. Highlights of the menu included the tasty Ceasar Salad with Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Crispy Pork Bacon, Romaine Hearts, Herb Croutons, Soft Boiled Egg and Grilled Chicken, the Fried Chicken “Karaage” served with Spiced Salt and Thailand’s famous Sriracha Sauce, the indulgent “Underground’s Speciality Pizza” with Parma Ham, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Capsicum, Rocket Leaves, Parmesan and Mozzarella, the juicy Grilled Australian Sirloin Steak with Fragrant Rosemary Butter, Cherry Tomatoes, Slow Roasted Garlic and Red Wine Sauce, and the meaty Baked Sea Bass with Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes, Capers and Potatoes. The staff went out of their way to ensure we were comfortable at every meal and even served our fresh fruit shakes beside the pool so we could enjoy a cooling drink before our food was served at the table. It was the perfect accent to a luxurious day by the pool and our kids couldn’t get enough the outdoor setting.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Finn's Beach Club Bali

As we ascended the beautiful cliff, absorbing the breathtaking view, and admiring the white sand below, we knew we were in for a dreamy day at the beach. Finn’s Beach Club, located in famous Uluwatu, boasts turquoise blue waters ideal for swimming, snorkeling or surfing, and lush sandy beaches for lounging, sipping cocktails, and enjoying their delicious fare. We loved their bohemian, semi-outdoor dining area perfect for admiring the view and devouring their fresh, beach appropriate menu. We recommend the Quinoa Bowl with shredded chicken, roast pumpkin, beetroot, edamame, grilled halloumi cheese, pickled ginger, spinach, kale pesto, cashews, spring onion, coriander, coconut oil & lime, the "Grilled Tuna Panuozzo" grilled tuna tataki, green beans, hard-boiled egg,baby potatoes & red wine dressing in freshly baked warm sourdough bread, the Chili Prawn Wood Fired Pizza with tomato sauce, spinach, mozzarella, leek, prawn, coriander, fresh chili & spicy oil, the "Shish Taouk" grilled marinated chicken & vegetable skewers served w fresh pita bread, yoghurt sauce, tomato salsa,fresh lettuce, pickled cucumber, mint, coriander, aioli & hummus. Make sure to pair the dishes with some expertly made cocktails and a glass of Balinese wine. After a satisfying lunch, we set up on their comfy loungers and plunged into the amazing ocean for a fun swim. The water was clear and more beautiful than any other beach we had visited in Bali, and the surrounding beach area was just as picture worthy. Definitely one of our favourite days during our three weeks on the island. We can’t wait to check out their bonfire sunsets and party the night away on our next trip.
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Sundara at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay

Sundara, located at the luxurious Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay, is one of our favourite spots in Bali for sunset gazing and indulging in a world class menu. Tucked at the end of the picturesque beach, the open front restaurant creates a light and breezy ambiance alongside elegant and stylish surroundings. Grab a front row seat and refresh with a handcrafted cocktail while watching the sun melt into the horizon. We love the menu brimming with fresh local ingredients and mouthwatering Indonesian flavours. Each dish is meticulously plated and bursting with textures and flavour. Every bite tasted delectable paired with the impeccably curated wine list and all the portions were ideal for sharing and indulging while enjoying the tranquil surroundings.
TravelJustLuxe.com

KASA Hotel Collection's Richard Houghton Brings Boutique Luxury to the Riviera Maya

Mexico’s Riviera Maya is best known for its splashy beach resorts, run by some of the world’s best known luxury hospitality brands. But one of the most notable new openings is actually from one of the smallest, but savviest, operators in the area. KASA Hotel Collection Founder and President Richard Houghton’s s first hotel, KASA Hotel Parota Tulum, opened two years ago, a mix of residential units with a luxury boutique hotel, and scored an immediate success. More recently he unveiled KASA Hotel Riviera Maya sits in the exclusive gated community of Puerto Aventuras near Playa del Carmen, sited away from the crowds in an area of lush tropical foliage, with an upscale sailing community, full-service marina, golf course, and beach that feels like a private island.
Visual Arthomeworlddesign.com

Villa Varoise, a Family Retreat in the South of France by NADAAA

Project Team: Rawan Alsane, Tom Beresford, Craig Chapple, Katie Faulkner, Dan Gallagher, John Houser, Ellee Lee, Kevin Lee, Parke MacDowell, Ryan Murphy, Jonathan Palazzolo, Joana Rafael, Caitlin Scott, Tim Wong. Associate Architect & Interior Design: BIDARD & RAISSI. Landscape Architect: Jean Mus. Location: South of France. Area: 490 m2. Completed...
Posted by
Hungry Hong Kong

Our family experience at The Slate Phuket

The Slate Phuket is a one of a kind award winning resort on the popular holiday destination. &nbsp;Inspired by the founding family’s tin mining history, the design is the fusion of the owner’s unique vision and the talented artistry of celebrated architect Bill Bensley. Every corner of the five star resort is a photographer’s dream and draws your eyes into the beauty of their natural surroundings alongside stylish design. We were instantly in awe of our stunning pool villa comprised of a large master bedroom, expansive living space, in villa massage room, private sauna, steam room, and spacious swimming pool. The master bedroom features a grand king size bed, dreamy jacuzzi bathtub and outdoor shower, and beautiful details that will appease the discerning traveler. We loved that there were plenty of indoor and outdoor spaces to relax and unwind and the captivating lush greenery that surrounded our sanctuary. Your personal butler is available at the touch of a button and is always on hand to take care of bookings, in villa meals, and ensuring you have everything you need during your stay.
Travelparadisecoast.com

Spa Terre - LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort

The SpaTerrre Naples day spa rests within a full spa resort atmosphere showcasing white wainscoting; 1920s-era brick tile and porcelain fixtures juxtaposed with Asian-inspired furniture, chandeliers dripping with beads and white washed wood panel walls. Transcending from the "real world" into a thoughtful sanctuary, spa vacation visitors begin an intimate spa massage experience tailored to the individual the moment they step in SpaTerre.