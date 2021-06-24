Our family's visit to Maikhao Dream Villa Resort & Spa, Centara Boutique Collection

sunset Daniel Haddad

Maikhao Dream Villa, located on one of the quietest and most picturesque beaches on Phuket, features spacious and luxurious villas ideal for families travelling to the holiday island. We loved the privacy and seclusion of our Two Bedroom Beachfront Pool Villa and the elegant Thai inspired design details that made the space both decadent and comfortable. A grand entrance leads to an open plan lounge and dining room alongside a fully equipped kitchen ensuring you can make yourselves at home throughout your stay. Our family slept so well in the two ensuite bedrooms and we couldn’t get enough of the sea views from the grand bed in the master bedroom. Days were spent walking the few steps through the National Park to the stunning beach and swimming and relaxing in our private pool and indulgent jacuzzi. We loved having access to an all day dining menu where all meals were brought to our villa and the fact that we could enjoy quality time as a family at the large dining table. The five star property also boasts a large resort pool, kids club, and accommodating staff to help you plan your stay in Phuket. They are on call at the press of a button to ensure that you have anything you need in your villa or assist you with planning days out throughout your stay. If you are looking for a trusted brand and tranquil property for your family getaway, Maikhao Dream Villa, a Centara Boutique Collection is an excellent choice for a relaxing stay.

