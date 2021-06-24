Cancel
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Land Your First Client In Your First Month of Freelancing

Posted by 
Krystal Emerson
Krystal Emerson
 5 days ago

A woman typing on a laptop.Daniel Thomas/Pexels

Freelancing is a great way to earn money while working around your schedule. The only problem is that it can be hard to get clients in the first month of freelancing. Freelancing can be a tough industry to break into, but it's not impossible. If you're in the process of changing careers or considering freelancing as a side hustle, read on for some tips about how to land your first freelance client in your first month of freelancing. 

If you're just starting as a freelancer, the thought of landing your first client can be daunting. You may feel like you don't know where to start or how to go about it, but that's ok. The first month of freelancing is always tough. You're new to the process and unsure what to do, but you have bills to pay, so you must hustle.

The number one thing you can do is start networking with people in your field. You never know who will be able to help you get a job or refer a client. Join LinkedIn groups on topics related to what industry expertise you have and participate in those communities by answering questions and starting discussions. Also, make sure to participate in Twitter chats relating to the industry of interest when possible. 

1. Find a niche that you're passionate about

Many people have a difficult time finding a freelance client. They might not know where to start, or they may be scared of the process altogether. Therefore, it's important to think about your niche before trying to look for a client. Once you figure that out, then it becomes much easier to start looking for freelance work. 

It is hard to find freelance clients when you are starting. However, with the internet, it has never been easier to research potential work and reach out to people who might hire you. Choosing a niche is one of the most important decisions you can make when starting your freelance career. It will be what determines who hires you, how much to charge, and how often you work. 

Think about your passions and examine why they're interesting and engaging. If no particular subject stands out from the rest, it may be time to brainstorm! First, write down all of the topics that interest you on a piece of paper or an excel sheet. Once you've compiled an extensive list, go through each item individually until something clicks with you.

2. Develop your skills

It's hard to find your first freelance client. If you're struggling, it might be time for a change in strategy. Instead of going after clients who have already been successful, start targeting those who are just getting started and need help with their marketing efforts. The best part is that these companies will likely be more willing to hand over the reins because they don't know what they're doing yet.

Freelance work is a great option for those looking to make extra money in their spare time. However, it can be hard to land your first freelance client if you have no experience or skills. The good news is that there are plenty of ways to develop skills and gain experience in your niche so that you're prepared when the opportunity arises.

Freelancing is a great way to earn extra income on your own schedule and with total freedom. However, to be successful in this field, you must develop skills within your niche to land your first freelance client.

3. Build a website for your freelancing services with an online portfolio to showcase your work 

Freelancing is becoming more and more popular, but it can be difficult to find clients. A freelancer's website is a great way to get new clients. The question of how to build a website for freelancing services comes up often.

The first thing you need is a domain name and then a hosting service. After this, you can start building your site through WordPress or similar platforms like SquareSpace or Wix, which are all easy to use. You should also have an online portfolio of the work done so far if it's not too large to attract clients or customers. If you are new at this process, don't worry because many online tutorials cover each step in detail.

4. Create a social media presence on platforms like LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram 

Have you been looking for freelance clients in your industry but aren't getting any bites? Then, you may need to create a social media presence. The freelance market is tough to break into without a degree, but social media can help you get there. Social media helps freelancers find clients by getting their work seen in places like Facebook and Pinterest. 

Freelancing is a great way to make money while working from home and have flexibility in your schedule. Freelancers need to create a social media presence on sites like LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, etc. because it's the best way to find clients. 

The first thing I want you to do is to make sure that your profiles on all of these websites have compelling bio's and photos; they should be up-to-date and show off what type of work you excel at doing! Next, start following other people who are related or interested in your field. This way, when you post content on these platforms, they will be more likely to see it or share it with their followers.

5. Start networking with potential clients

Networking is key to finding your first freelance client. But with no experience and a limited network, what can you do? Start by reaching out to friends and family who may be able to help spread the word about your new business.

Here are a few ideas to help you start networking to find your first freelance client. First, share your work on social media. Volunteer for causes or organizations that may be able to connect you with potential clients or referrals. Attend events in person or through online forums like Linkedin groups. You can even offer to work for free to gain testimonials or paid projects in the future.

