Photo credit: Author

When I need to get away from the monotiny of my desk at home, I crave being outdoors. However, a lot of outdoor locations don't have good wifi, access to restrooms, and friendly folks who support your work. EDB in Burbank is a fantastic alternative to your at-home desk and (if you can ignore the sound of planes taking off from the nearby airport), is a pieceful place to get some work done and enjoy the (shaded) great outdoors.

EDB is a restaurant that is attached to the Mariott across from the Burbank airport. It is an entirely outdoor restaurant that is surrounded by palm trees that rustle in the wind. It is also adjacent to a small but peaceful pool area. It's quiet, it's large enough to not have to listen to other people's conversations, and it is one of the hidden gems of Burbank.

The food, a pretty generic but healthy American fare, is on the low-priced side of most hotel-adjacent establishments (I got a really fantastic and super tasty avocado crostini with tomato, basil, and a balsamic glaze for $10). Their drinks are pretty pricey, but on the whole, it's an affordable and super chill lunch.

For folks looking for a home-away-from-home oasis for work in Burbank, EDB has ample wifi for effective work and access to clean hotel bathrooms. So, bring your laptop, grab a gnosh, and sit and stay for a while. For people like me who get a sunburn when even typing the word on a screen, EDB has 10 or more huge umbrellas under which you can enjoy a sunny day without having to apply sunscreen.

And, to make things even better, parking for EDB at the Burbank Mariott is free. Well, for now. The parking lot directly adjacent to the hotel has been open and free for at least the past six months. So, your stay won't be interrupted by the alarm on your phone letting you know to go feed the parking meter.

While you're dining at EDB, you can nab low-maintenance treats like pepperoni flatbread, California club sancwiches, and a burger, or you can go fancy with wagyu beef sliders honey burbon salmon, or a cilantro lime asian sea bass.

The servers are attentive and understanding of the working lunch or dinner. After all, they're used to serving and tending to the needs of travelers who are staying at the hotel! And there's nothing better than feeling the warm breeze of summer on your fingers as they fly across the keyboard as you're sipping a chilly glass of sauvignon blanc and gnoshing on baked brie with fig, walnuts, and orange zest.

All in all, sometimes you need to get out of the house. If you live in or near Burbank and you want to be productive while you're out and about, I highly recommend checking out EDB in the Burbank Mariott. You can enjoy the beautiful southern California weather, you can relax under the shade of a big red umbrella, you can listen to the soft splash of kids jumping into a nearby pool, and you can get things done in a beautiful setting.

While we all continue to navigate working from home, sometimes finding a space near home that isn't the same place you sleep is important for sparking your creativity, changing your scenery, and tending to your overall sanity. If you need to get out and about in Burbank, head on over toward the airport to EDB. You just might see me there writing an article like this. Happy working, friends.

