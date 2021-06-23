Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Frederick County, MD

2021 July 4th Celebrations for Frederick County, Md.

Posted by 
Kate Rader
Kate Rader
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09svfQ_0adIgAy000
July Fourth Fireworks celebrations in Frederick County, Md.Photo by Weston MacKinnon on Unsplash

Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-state area. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for Frederick County, Md. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Brunswick Independence Day Festival

1 E. Potomac St, Brunswick, Md.

10:00 am–5:00 pm

Free

Facebook page

Join the community of Brunswick, Md. to celebrate America and small-town patriotism at their first-ever, Independence Day Festival in Downtown Brunswick! Held in conjunction with the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Canal, Brunswick Main Street, and Smoketown Brewing's Annual Hootenany, this event features vendors, crafters, face painting, live music, a variety of food, and more.

The Reagan Years perform in Square Corner Park from 1:00–5:00 pm.

Fireworks display to follow around 9:00 pm near the Brunswick Middle School Complex.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Middletown Independence Day Fireworks

9:00 pm

Free

Fireworks Only at Remsberg Park, Middletown, Md.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no festivities this year. Fireworks will be launched at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., starting at dark, roughly around 9:15 pm. The Town of Middletown is allowing spectators to watch from Remsberg Park, located just off Holter Road, between Middletown Parkway and the Middletown Primary School.

Event website

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Frederick July 4th Parking Lot Party and Fireworks Display

Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, Md.

4:00 pm–Dusk

The traditional Frederick’s 4th activities in Baker Park will not take place in 2021. Instead, Celebrate Frederick is excited to be hosting an alternate event to celebrate Independence Day at the Frederick Fairgrounds, including a Parking Lot Party with 99.9 WFRE and a FREE fireworks display where the community can view the show from the safety of their vehicles.

Free fireworks display

Visit the Event website for information and a list of free parking areas at the fairgrounds.

99.9 WFRE Parking Lot Party Sponsored by N.Z. Cramer & Sons

Gates Open at 4:00 pm

5:00 pm – Debbie Williams and the Open Road Band

6:15 pm – Nathan Bartgis Band

7:45 pm – Craig Campbell

Parking lot party tickets are $50 and can be purchased here .

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Kate Rader

Kate Rader

Hagerstown, MD
44
Followers
7
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Writer, editor, and founder of Hagerstown magazine. Graphic designer with a passion for editorial design and photography. I've been telling the exceptional stories of everyday people for more than 20 years, with a focus on the MD, PA, WV tri-state area. Join me as publisher of the collaborative www.outpost-five.com for even more creative words and images.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Frederick County, MD
Frederick County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
City
Middletown, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#July Fourth#Canal#Fourth Fireworks#Unsplash Due#Covid#Smoketown Brewing#A Parking Lot Party#N Z Cramer Sons Gates#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Greencastle, PAPosted by
Kate Rader

Live music, food, and crafts fill the streets during family-friendly Greencastle Sidewalk Days, July 12 & 13, 2021

Over 100 merchants, food, and craft vendors will line the Square and surrounding area at this year’s much-anticipated 54th Annual Greencastle Sidewalk Days, Friday, July 12, 10:00 am–8:00 pm, and Saturday, July 13, 9:00 a –4:00 pm. Vendors and activities will line Baltimore St. and Carlisle St., and the Square in Downtown Greencastle, Pa. Many local businesses will be showcasing their offerings as well. Admission is free.
Washington County, MDPosted by
Kate Rader

2021 July Fourth celebrations abound in Washington County, Md. and the Tri-State despite Covid restrictions

July Fourth celebrations pivot amongst Covid concerns, looking a little different in the Tri-State for 2021.Photo by Unsplash.com. Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-State. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for the area, including Hagerstown / Washington County, Md., Martinsburg, WVa., and Southern Pa. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.
Frederick County, MDPosted by
Kate Rader

A Celebration of Art for Every Aesthetic

The beloved Frederick Festival of the Arts returns to the Carroll Creek in Frederick, Md. More than 125 artisans, craftspeople, and specialty food and wine vendors once again grace the beautiful Carroll Creek in Downtown Frederick, Md., for a weekend of inspiration, interaction, and—of course—shopping!