2021 July 4th Celebrations for Frederick County, Md.

July Fourth Fireworks celebrations in Frederick County, Md.

Due to Covid-19, many of this year’s Independence Day celebrations look a little different. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to enjoy the holiday and some fantastic fireworks displays all over the Tri-state area. Here’s a list of upcoming July 4th celebrations for Frederick County, Md. Please note that locations and activities may be different from past years. Be sure to observe local protocols and have a happy and safe Fourth of July! All events are subject to change or cancellation due to Covid restrictions.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Brunswick Independence Day Festival

1 E. Potomac St, Brunswick, Md.

10:00 am–5:00 pm

Free

Facebook page

Join the community of Brunswick, Md. to celebrate America and small-town patriotism at their first-ever, Independence Day Festival in Downtown Brunswick! Held in conjunction with the Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Canal, Brunswick Main Street, and Smoketown Brewing's Annual Hootenany, this event features vendors, crafters, face painting, live music, a variety of food, and more.

The Reagan Years perform in Square Corner Park from 1:00–5:00 pm.

Fireworks display to follow around 9:00 pm near the Brunswick Middle School Complex.

Saturday, July 3, 2021

Middletown Independence Day Fireworks

9:00 pm

Free

Fireworks Only at Remsberg Park, Middletown, Md.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no festivities this year. Fireworks will be launched at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., starting at dark, roughly around 9:15 pm. The Town of Middletown is allowing spectators to watch from Remsberg Park, located just off Holter Road, between Middletown Parkway and the Middletown Primary School.

Event website

Sunday, July 4, 2021

Frederick July 4th Parking Lot Party and Fireworks Display

Frederick Fairgrounds, 797 E. Patrick Street, Frederick, Md.

4:00 pm–Dusk

The traditional Frederick’s 4th activities in Baker Park will not take place in 2021. Instead, Celebrate Frederick is excited to be hosting an alternate event to celebrate Independence Day at the Frederick Fairgrounds, including a Parking Lot Party with 99.9 WFRE and a FREE fireworks display where the community can view the show from the safety of their vehicles.

Free fireworks display

Visit the Event website for information and a list of free parking areas at the fairgrounds.

99.9 WFRE Parking Lot Party Sponsored by N.Z. Cramer & Sons

Gates Open at 4:00 pm

5:00 pm – Debbie Williams and the Open Road Band

6:15 pm – Nathan Bartgis Band

7:45 pm – Craig Campbell

Parking lot party tickets are $50 and can be purchased here .

