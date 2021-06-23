Kentucky Car Wreck Leaves Driver Lifeless in Road

An accident involving a single vehicle caused the death of a man from Boyd County Kentucky.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department responded to the 15000 block of Ellington Run Road in Cannonsburg in response to a single-vehicle rollover accident report.

The body of Todd Stacy, 26, was found in the road unresponsive.

After losing control of his vehicle, Stacy struck a tree and rolled it over. Unfortunately, Mr. Stacy wasn't wearing a seat belt and his body was propelled from the vehicle.

In the immediate aftermath, he was pronounced dead. According to the Boyd County Sheriff's Department, speed is suspected to have been a factor in the accident.

How do you feel? What do you think?