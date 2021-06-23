Man charged for sending intimidation text message to social worker

Bill Oxford/Unsplash

ELYRIA, OH — Daniel Devaty, 49, from Elyria, Ohio was charged for threatening a family member. This was announced by Bridget M. Brennan, the Acting U.S. Attorney after a federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment on May 27, 2021.

Devaty was charged after he allegedly sent a text message to the government-issued cell phone of a Department of Veterans Affairs or VA Social Worker threatening to kill his daughters. He was charged after an affidavit in support of the criminal complaint on March 24, 2021.

Together with VA and Office of Inspector general or OIG, law enforcement officials has investigated the alleged threat and knew that the VA social worker had been worked with Devaty on a HUD-VA, a program that provided support services to homeless Veterans and their families.

Also referring to the affidavit, Devaty joined the HUD-VA program in March 2014 and was removed in January 2021, after various complaints related to physical threats and public intoxication. Devaty said to the investigators that he sent the message to VA social worker's cell phone and a non-threatening message to another social worker after knowing that he was removed from the program.

The indictment is only a charge, not evidence of guilt. Daniel Devaty is eligible for a fair trial where it will be the government's work to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If Devaty is convicted, his sentence will be determined by the Court after a review of factors specific to this case including Devaty's prior criminal record, if there's any, Devaty's role in the case, and the characteristics of the violation.

The investigation was conducted by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Office of Inspector General (OIG), and the Cleveland VA Medical Center or VAMC Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Bryson Gillard, the Assistant U.S. Attorney.

