Los Angeles and Mexican food: five restaurants where to enjoy food this summer.

With the re-opening of the whole world, we are all more than cheerful to enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner while visiting our favorite restaurants and cafes.

After more than a year into an exhausting pandemic situation, we earned it.

Los Angeles is ready more than ever to go back to the uses and costumes of its inhabitants.

After making a list of the best Italian and Japanese restaurants in town, we will find out the top five Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles.

These restaurants will give you the chance to enjoy a great Mexican meal; and a beautiful view of the culture of this spectacular country.

A Mexican breakfast. Trip Advisor

From the tacos al pastor of Mexico City to the tlayudas of Oaxaca, to the tortas ahogadas of Guadalajara, Los Angeles is one of the best cities in the United States where to savor Mexican delicacies.

Let us jump straight in with the list of the five restaurants you need to visit this summer.

Mind that they are not listed as a ranking chart.

1 – Tocaya Organica

This restaurant is located at 1715 Pacific Avenue in Venice.

It is one of the most popular Mexican restaurants in Los Angeles.

Here you can enjoy the best modern Mexican food you can find in Los Angeles.

Their menu is composed of delicious organic Mexican dishes.

You will find yourself with a great appetite to continue your meal by checking out their desserts, which are also delicious.

They offer vegan food as well.

The quesadillas with vegan picadillo and vegan chipotle jack are among the favorites of the clients.

Here you will find an extensive list of flavors for them that you can choose from.

So that you will be able to experience the menu through every taste and color.

2 – Guisados

Tinga de Pollo Guisados

This restaurant located at 1261 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, and it preserves the tradition and talent of Mexican moms when it comes to cooking.

About their quick expansion across the city, they say:

Within 5 years, we have expanded from the comfort of our first four walls to locations in Echo Park, the historic core of Downtown LA, vibrant West Hollywood, the production capital city of Burbank, Beverly Hills, and most recently, the Rose City of Pasadena. Along the way, we have cultivated a community of artists through our Featured Artist Program.

Tacos de guisado Guisados

They continue:

Grown our Guisados family to almost 100 employees, and all throughout, remained true to our homestyle cooking. Our stews and masa are still made and delivered from the Boyle Heights location, multiple times a day, to ensure freshness and love in every bite.

We are so ready for some tacos de guisado!

3 - El Compadre

El Compadre El Compadre

Located at 7408 W Sunset Blvd, El Compadre is one of the most famous Mexican places in Los Angeles.

The food is highly rated on Trip Advisor, and the customers come here to have a good time for a reasonable price.

Their margaritas are legendaries.

Margaritas El Compadre

It is considered a Los Angeles Institution, and several Hollywood stars come here to take a bite.

Among the clients, Amy Adams and Leon from Larry David.

4 - El Tepeyac

This restaurant is located 2.5 miles from Chinatown at 812 N Evergreen Avenue, Los Angeles.

On Trip Advisor, some clients have been coming to eat at El Tepeyac for fifty years.

So with such a faithful clientele, we are sure that their food is unforgettable.

Among their most famous dishes, there is the giant burrito that we can appreciate in this photo:

The giant Burrito El Tepeyac

5 - Leo's Taco Truck Inc

Leo's Tacos Truck Leo's Tacos Truck

Leo's Taco Truck has eight food trucks, and the favorite of the inhabitants of Los Angeles is located at 1515 S La Brea Avenue.

This is the right place if you want to taste the original Tacos al Pastor.

Tacos al pastor Leo's Tacos Truck

They are the typical Mexican street tacos place, and their trompo al pastor is absolutely spectacular.

You will be served delicious food, and they never miss a smile.

Have you been to any of those places? How was your experience?

