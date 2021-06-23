Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
West Hollywood, CA

The Best Bars In West Hollywood

Posted by 
Dayana Sabatin
Dayana Sabatin
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIzBV_0ad18NPU00
Photo by Inga Seliverstova from Pexels

West Hollywood has some of the best bars you can go to. It's fun, lively, and the perfect place to pre-game before going out to a nice dinner or club.

Jones Hollywood:

A restaurant that is a fantastic spot to not only grab food, but also a few drinks. It's a small spot, the crowd is attractive, and the cocktail list is phenomemal.

Harlowe Bar:

Inching closer and closer to being an actual club, this whole place is old Hollywood. There are leather booths lining the walls, a wooden bar in the middle, and a cocktail list serving Old Fashioneds and Pimm's Cups. The weeknights here are laid-back, but weekends get busy.

The Bayou:

This spot is New Orleans-themed, shots of vodka are abundant, and Happy Hour is every day and twice a day from 10:30pm-12:30am: $2 beers, $4 wells, $5 you-call-it. The Bayou is the party you want to be at.

Fubar:

This is an edgy gay bar, it's fun, the music is fantastic, and the drinks are everything you could want and more.

On The Rox:

Did you know there’s a hidden bar behind The Roxy? The narrow bar has long been a place for secret performances, private events, and after-parties with celebrities doing illegal things, but now, it’s a great place to grab a drink and see a local band before catching the big show downstairs.

The Den On Sunset:

You’ll probably do a shot or 5 of cheap tequila because a stranger at the bar told you to here, and you'll also possibly save a drunk girl’s sleeve from catching on fire in one of the outdoor fire pits, but that’s all part of the fun. Their weekly Happy Hour has $5 well drinks and a slew of other dangerous specials.

Hamburger Mary's:

The amount of heavy drinking that gets done here is, well heavy. To put it simply, it’s legendary. And though it’s turned into a bit of a national chain these days, the Weho location is the original and all that glorious gay magic is still roaming around.

Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub:

This Irish-themed sports bar on Sunset is amazing. The crowd is relaxed, and there’s a secret back patio.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Dayana Sabatin

Dayana Sabatin

Santa Monica, CA
443
Followers
193
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Freelance writer sharing thoughts on self-improvement, productivity, and success.

 https://dsabatin.medium.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
West Hollywood, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Restaurants
West Hollywood, CA
Lifestyle
City
West Hollywood, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
West Hollywood, CA
Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Bar#Gay Bar#Food Drink#Pexels West Hollywood#Bayou#Weho#Rock Reilly#Irish Pub#Sunset#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

The Best Cheap Breakfast Spot In Venice

Flake is one of the most well-known spots in Venice. Not only does it serve incredible breakfast food, but it's hip and cheap for the high quality it serves. At Flake, we have been proudly serving up tasty sandwiches and snacks to the Venice community since 2008. Our food is simple, fresh, and ALWAYS made to order. We are a family operated business and are proud to say we have three generations of the family working at Flake!
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlyhillsmagazine.com

What are the Best Bars in Beverly Hills?

Do you live in or around Beverly Hills? Do you have plans to visit the area in the near future? Are you wondering which bars are worth visiting? Are you also wondering which ones you should stay away from?. The word best means something different to everyone, so you should...
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Jameson's Irish Pub In Santa Monica Has The Best Happy Hour

Sports, Whiskey, Music flow at Santa Monica’s newest neighborhood pub inside a beautiful historic building that features the Westside’s largest oval bar! Jameson’s Pub is located off of sunny Main Street in Silicon Beach, only two blocks from the ocean. We pride ourselves on being frequented by groups of young, vibrant professionals and surrounded by a friendly and upscale community.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Best Sushi Spot In Venice, CA

I remember growing up wondering if I'd ever like sushi, and I don't know if my tastebuds evolved or what but around three years ago I went to Miami and discovered some of the best sushi I've had. I tried to find something that is just as good in Los Angeles, outside of Nobu, Wabi is it.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Hip Restaurant And Bar 1212 Santa Monica

After coming here for Happy Hour on multiple occasions I decided it was time to try their dinner out. Note: Make reservations ahead of time because it's always packed here. There are a few cocktails on their specialty cocktail list, my favorite is the Smoky Sips which is made with del maguey Vida mezcal, house-made pomegranate molasses, agave nectar, fresh lime juice, pomegranate seeds, and lava salt.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Dayana Sabatin

New Cocktail Bar In LA: The Edmon

As you may have already noticed, The Edmon resides inside the Hollywood Historic Hotel. Built in 1927 by S. Charles Lee, the National Landmark captures the beauty of a bygone era. At the time and close proximity to The Paramount Film Studios, it was home to talented stars of Silent Films. During the ‘70’s, storefront renters Edmon’s Unique Furniture and Stone Gallery began restoring the hotel to its former glory, since Edmon Simonian was a fourth generation woodworker. He was highly skilled with a precious gift for crafting, carving, and designing intricate pieces of wood. His one storefront location would eventually expand over the entire block. And roughly 20 years later, Simonian bought the building to fulfill his dream of restoring the entire hotel, down to the original red brick exterior.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Incredible French Food At 'Republique'

Chef Walter Manzke was born and raised in San Diego where his relationship with food was defined early on by the fresh produce grown in his family’s backyard. His passion for fine dining led him to Patina, where he garnered critical acclaim working alongside Joachim Splichal for nearly a decade. His time at Patina afforded him the opportunity to travel and work alongside chefs Ferran Adrià and his mentor Alain Ducasse, among others.
Bellevue, WAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Incredible Sushi Spot In Downtown Bellevue

Located in Lincoln Square, Japonessa Sushi Cocina has some of the best sushi I've had in Washington. "We are a sushi cocina featuring a Japanese core concept with hints of latin flair. From traditional nigiri and sashimi to rolls decorated with jalapeno, cilantro, and mango, Japonessa takes traditional Japanese cooking fundamentals and fuses them with flavors from Latin America." - Japonessa.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Best Italian Deli In Santa Monica: Italian Bay Cities

I've lived near Italian Bay Cities for almost two years now and I regret not eating there every single day. "When you dine at our Italian deli and bakery in Santa Monica, California, you can expect the highest quality food made with the freshest ingredients, along with friendly, personal customer service. Since 1925, we have specialized in homemade, authentic Italian specialties, like our freshly made pasta, bread, and rolls. You can choose from all of our delicious menu items to cater your next big event. Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery is also a gourmet market, where you can find all types of domestic and imported groceries, including cheese, wine, and even housewares."
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Feeling Italian? Try North Italia

If you're looking for some good Italian comfort food, you have to check out North Italia. Located in Santa Monica, this spot is beautiful with both indoor and outdoor seating. They have a great happy hour, Monday - Friday 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. & half-off bottles of wine on Mondays (excludes reserve wine) in the bar.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FanSided

25 best candy bars of all time

Everyone loves candy bars. Or they at least like one. Everyone has their favorite that they go to again and again. It doesn’t matter if you’re a peanut butter and chocolate person, a caramel fanatic, are crazy about peanuts or can eat your weight in coconut, there is a candy bar that fits your specific tastes.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
Dayana Sabatin

Feeling Healthy? Try Sweetgreen In Santa Monica

Sweetgreen's mission is to build healthier communities by connecting people to real food. I'm all for eating healthy, and Sweetgreen helps me do just that. There's nothing better than a good and wholesome salad because let's be honest, it just doesn't taste all that great when you do it yourself. However, when you walk into an establishment and can specifically choose what goes into your salad, well, need I say more? It just doesn't get better.