The Best Bars In West Hollywood
West Hollywood has some of the best bars you can go to. It's fun, lively, and the perfect place to pre-game before going out to a nice dinner or club.
Jones Hollywood:
A restaurant that is a fantastic spot to not only grab food, but also a few drinks. It's a small spot, the crowd is attractive, and the cocktail list is phenomemal.
Harlowe Bar:
Inching closer and closer to being an actual club, this whole place is old Hollywood. There are leather booths lining the walls, a wooden bar in the middle, and a cocktail list serving Old Fashioneds and Pimm's Cups. The weeknights here are laid-back, but weekends get busy.
The Bayou:
This spot is New Orleans-themed, shots of vodka are abundant, and Happy Hour is every day and twice a day from 10:30pm-12:30am: $2 beers, $4 wells, $5 you-call-it. The Bayou is the party you want to be at.
Fubar:
This is an edgy gay bar, it's fun, the music is fantastic, and the drinks are everything you could want and more.
On The Rox:
Did you know there’s a hidden bar behind The Roxy? The narrow bar has long been a place for secret performances, private events, and after-parties with celebrities doing illegal things, but now, it’s a great place to grab a drink and see a local band before catching the big show downstairs.
The Den On Sunset:
You’ll probably do a shot or 5 of cheap tequila because a stranger at the bar told you to here, and you'll also possibly save a drunk girl’s sleeve from catching on fire in one of the outdoor fire pits, but that’s all part of the fun. Their weekly Happy Hour has $5 well drinks and a slew of other dangerous specials.
Hamburger Mary's:
The amount of heavy drinking that gets done here is, well heavy. To put it simply, it’s legendary. And though it’s turned into a bit of a national chain these days, the Weho location is the original and all that glorious gay magic is still roaming around.
Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub:
This Irish-themed sports bar on Sunset is amazing. The crowd is relaxed, and there’s a secret back patio.
