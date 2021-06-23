The Best Bars In West Hollywood

Photo by Inga Seliverstova from Pexels

West Hollywood has some of the best bars you can go to. It's fun, lively, and the perfect place to pre-game before going out to a nice dinner or club.

Jones Hollywood:

A restaurant that is a fantastic spot to not only grab food, but also a few drinks. It's a small spot, the crowd is attractive, and the cocktail list is phenomemal.

Harlowe Bar:

Inching closer and closer to being an actual club, this whole place is old Hollywood. There are leather booths lining the walls, a wooden bar in the middle, and a cocktail list serving Old Fashioneds and Pimm's Cups. The weeknights here are laid-back, but weekends get busy.

The Bayou:

This spot is New Orleans-themed, shots of vodka are abundant, and Happy Hour is every day and twice a day from 10:30pm-12:30am: $2 beers, $4 wells, $5 you-call-it. The Bayou is the party you want to be at.

Fubar:

This is an edgy gay bar, it's fun, the music is fantastic, and the drinks are everything you could want and more.

On The Rox:

Did you know there’s a hidden bar behind The Roxy? The narrow bar has long been a place for secret performances, private events, and after-parties with celebrities doing illegal things, but now, it’s a great place to grab a drink and see a local band before catching the big show downstairs.

The Den On Sunset:

You’ll probably do a shot or 5 of cheap tequila because a stranger at the bar told you to here, and you'll also possibly save a drunk girl’s sleeve from catching on fire in one of the outdoor fire pits, but that’s all part of the fun. Their weekly Happy Hour has $5 well drinks and a slew of other dangerous specials.

Hamburger Mary's:

The amount of heavy drinking that gets done here is, well heavy. To put it simply, it’s legendary. And though it’s turned into a bit of a national chain these days, the Weho location is the original and all that glorious gay magic is still roaming around.

Rock & Reilly's Irish Pub:

This Irish-themed sports bar on Sunset is amazing. The crowd is relaxed, and there’s a secret back patio.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.