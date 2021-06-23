One person killed following a horrific crash in Pasadena (Pasadena, CA)

On Tuesday, one person died in a horrific freeway crash in Pasadena.

Officers actively responded to the crash at 2:34 a.m. near the westbound Foothill (210) and the westbound Ventura (134) freeways, as per the California Highway Patrol. It is not immediately known what caused the accident and how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

The westbound numbers three and four lanes of the freeways, which were shut down due to the crash, were opened again for traffic at 4:43 a.m. Authorities will reveal the identity of the deceased after notifying the next of kin. No other details are immediately available.

An investigation is underway.

