The Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, Indiana

Tiger Photo by Third Idea on Unsplash

If you are an animal lover or just care to support an institution that is doing the right thing, the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will be right up your alley. The sanctuary serves as a non-profit focused on the care of exotic animals that would otherwise have been abandoned.

We exist to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the REST of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation. - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

There are more than 100 exotic animals at the sanctuary that were once captive-raised. Here is what you can expect if you visit the sanctuary.

Background

The animal sanctuary is located at 1426 W 300 N, in Albion. It includes 18 acres of land and is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The buying, selling, breeding or trading of animals is not allowed at the sanctuary. The animals usually arrive at the sanctuary when they have been surrendered by their owners or legally confiscated. Not all animals are accepted at the home but the sanctuary does try to accept as many as possible depending on their resources.

Currently, the sanctuary houses bears, cats, primates, wolves, foxes, reptiles, birds and field animals. Of special interest, there are quite a few exotic cats such as a lion, leopard, a bobcat, and different species of tigers.

The sanctuary offers oudoor habitats for the animals as well as separate houses that includes a Primate House, a Reptile House, and Avian Building.

Currently, staff-guided tours for visitors are offered at the sanctuary. The typical fee is $17.50 per adult and $10 - $12.50 for children ages 1 - 17.

Visitors to the sanctuary will experience an hour and half tour of the grounds with a knowledgeable guide who will share the individual stories and history of the animals, information about their particular species, and insight into the operations of a "true" animal sanctuary. - bpsanctuary.org

The tours are highly recommended and are rated at 4.8 stars out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. If you can, donation is also encouraged as there are over 135 species of animals that need care at this facility.

Caution

Please note that the sanctuary specifically states that the tour is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Also, visitors are still required to wear masks even though COVID-19 rules have been relaxed in general. There are also safety barriers in place so visitors cannot get too close to the animals. The sanctuary is very strict about following these rules!

If you are in the Albion area, do check out the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and support a good cause.

