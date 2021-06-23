Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albion, IN

The Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion, Indiana

Posted by 
Anita Durairaj
Anita Durairaj
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dHKM4_0acszzHd00
TigerPhoto by Third Idea on Unsplash

If you are an animal lover or just care to support an institution that is doing the right thing, the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion will be right up your alley. The sanctuary serves as a non-profit focused on the care of exotic animals that would otherwise have been abandoned.

We exist to provide refuge to displaced, captive-raised exotic animals for the REST of their lives and to educate people about responsible animal care and conservation. - Black Pine Animal Sanctuary

There are more than 100 exotic animals at the sanctuary that were once captive-raised. Here is what you can expect if you visit the sanctuary.

Background

The animal sanctuary is located at 1426 W 300 N, in Albion. It includes 18 acres of land and is accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The buying, selling, breeding or trading of animals is not allowed at the sanctuary. The animals usually arrive at the sanctuary when they have been surrendered by their owners or legally confiscated. Not all animals are accepted at the home but the sanctuary does try to accept as many as possible depending on their resources.

Currently, the sanctuary houses bears, cats, primates, wolves, foxes, reptiles, birds and field animals. Of special interest, there are quite a few exotic cats such as a lion, leopard, a bobcat, and different species of tigers.

The sanctuary offers oudoor habitats for the animals as well as separate houses that includes a Primate House, a Reptile House, and Avian Building.

Currently, staff-guided tours for visitors are offered at the sanctuary. The typical fee is $17.50 per adult and $10 - $12.50 for children ages 1 - 17.

Visitors to the sanctuary will experience an hour and half tour of the grounds with a knowledgeable guide who will share the individual stories and history of the animals, information about their particular species, and insight into the operations of a "true" animal sanctuary. - bpsanctuary.org

The tours are highly recommended and are rated at 4.8 stars out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. If you can, donation is also encouraged as there are over 135 species of animals that need care at this facility.

Caution

Please note that the sanctuary specifically states that the tour is not recommended for children under the age of 5. Also, visitors are still required to wear masks even though COVID-19 rules have been relaxed in general. There are also safety barriers in place so visitors cannot get too close to the animals. The sanctuary is very strict about following these rules!

If you are in the Albion area, do check out the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary and support a good cause.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Anita Durairaj

Anita Durairaj

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
158
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

I am a content creator focused on writing in several different areas. My writing is diverse and features topics on science, self-improvement, reading and literature, entertainment, and history.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Albion, IN
Pets & Animals
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Albion, IN
Lifestyle
City
Albion, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Sanctuary#The Animals#Tigerphoto#Primate House#Avian Building#Google Reviews#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalstsln.com

Baxter Black: Animal Bonding

Today there is an increased recognition of the bonding process between man and animals. Pets are now referred to in politically correct circles as companion animals. Companion. By definition; an associate, a comrade. It’s not a bad choice of words in a world where families get fractionated, children leave home, neighbors don’t know each other and people get lonely. A pet can be a good companion.
Plymouth, CTConnecticut Post

Animal sanctuary: Buddy the beefalo hasn't been trying to escape

Critter Creek Farm Sanctuary in Florida, the new home of Buddy the beefalo, said in an update this month that he has not tried to escape for some time and appears to be settling in. “There must be something about being surrounded by happy, stress-free animals that put hit at...
AnimalsIFLScience

Rare Adorable Black Jaguar Cub Born At Big Cat Sanctuary In UK

The Big Cat Sanctuary in Kent, UK, was delivered a mini bundle of joy recently when its resident jaguar Keira gave birth to a cub. The little cub, however, came with a big surprise, being entirely black. While all-black jaguars aren’t unheard of, they are rare, making this birth – which is a boon to the species as a whole – all the more special.
Westfield, MAthewestfieldnews.com

Donation helps animal sanctuary grow

WESTFIELD – When Camp K-9 owner Ali Connor heard about the Whip City Animal Sanctuary from a customer, she had to check it out. The sanctuary provides a forever home for animals that are unwanted, neglected or abused, states its Facebook page. After visiting the sanctuary on the Plourde family farm at 232 Montgomery Road in Westfield, and learning the Plourdes operate it with donations, Connor knew she had to help.
Maryland StateOnlyInYourState

Cuddle The Most Adorable Rescued Farm Animals For Free At Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary In Maryland

When most people think of animal rescue, their mind immediately jumps to dogs and cats. After all, that’s what most of us come in contact with each day (and we may even own rescued friends of our own). What you may not be aware of is there are a growing number of animal sanctuaries that deal with cows, pigs, and other agricultural livestock. There’s even a farm animal rescue in Maryland! Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit animal rescue that houses pigs, horses, turkeys, cows, and more. Best of all, they allow visitors (with appointment), so you are able to come and interact with the residents and learn more about them!
Indiana StateNewsbug.info

Black bear spotted in southwestern Indiana

A southwestern Indiana property owner encountered something rather unusual on his land early Sunday morning — a bear. Biologists at the Indiana Department of Natural Resources are confirming a black bear is present in rural Vanderburgh County, about 16 miles north of Evansville. "This is Indiana's fourth confirmed black bear,"...
AnimalsNew England Today

Guide to New England Animal Sanctuaries

Interested in helping New England's rescued animals and the people who care for them? These New England animal sanctuaries are a great place to start. Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans.
Estacada, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Student fundraiser benefits Estacada animal sanctuary

River Mill Elementary School third graders raise money for the residents of Out to Pasture animal shelter. The collection of furry and feathered friends at Out to Pasture Animal Sanctuary have two new young supporters. With the help of their teacher Paul Lowe, River Mill Elementary School third graders Shelby...
Little Falls, MNhometownsource.com

Pine Grove Zoo highlights animal health, veterinarians at Teddy Bear Clinic

Even the wildest of animals sometimes need medical care. The people who provide that veterinary service at the Pine Grove Zoo in Little Falls had a chance to show how that works, Saturday, during the zoo’s first Teddy Bear Clinic. Executive Director Marnita Van Hoecke said the idea for the event came from Office Manager Vicki Villebro.
AnimalsPosted by
CBS News

Nature: Wild horse sanctuary

"Sunday Morning" takes us to South Dakota's Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, near Hot Springs – 11,000 acres in which horses may run free. Videographer: Kevin Kjergaard.
Indiana State963xke.com

Fourth-ever black bear sighting confirmed in Indiana

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is confirming a black bear sighting. It happened in Vanderburgh County early Sunday morning. This marks the fourth confirmed black bear in the Hoosier state. The first was in 1871, then another sighting was not until 2015, and two...
Sandstone, MNOne Green Planet

Sanctuary Rescues Injured Cougar Kitten

In April 2021, The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota received a call from good Samaritans about an injured female cougar kitten in very bad shape. They named her Anastasia. Approximately 4-months-old, she was starving and emaciated. She had numerous bites on her body. She was suffering from a large wound...
Indiana StateWISH-TV

Dead songbirds found in more than 40 Indiana counties, how you can help

The number of Indiana counties with dead birds has more than doubled since Friday, and you may be wondering how you can do your part to keep them alive. Mary Hayes, public engagement supervisor for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined us today with an update on the situation and how you can help. Here’s more from her:
AnimalsNME

Warren Ellis is opening a wildlife sanctuary for animals with special needs

Frequent Nick Cave collaborator and Bad Seeds member Warren Ellis has announced he’s opening a new wildlife sanctuary for animals with special needs in Sumatra, Indonesia. Ellis Park will, according to its namesake, serve as “a forever home for animals who are unable to be released back into the wild due to their injuries sustained from maltreatment by humans”.