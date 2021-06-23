In North Carolina, You Can Get Married At 14. That May Change.

In North Carolina, You Can Get Married At 14

House committee cleared legislation Tuesday raising the marriage age to 16 in North Carolina.

The Senate unanimously approved the measure last month, which also prevents a spouse of a young person from being older than four years. Additionally, 16 and 17-year-olds would be required to obtain either parental consent or a judge's permission before they could marry.

The law in North Carolina currently requires parental consent for 16- and 17-year-olds, and 14- and 15-year-olds can only marry if they are pregnant and a judge has authorized the marriage. A couple's age gap is unrestricted.

Due to its marriage laws, North Carolina has been able to become a destination for couples from out of state who involve an underage partner, advocates for the bill say current laws are encouraging child trafficking. By limiting the age gap, they argue, it will also make the state's statutory rape law more consistent.

Many of them end up poor and abused, say supporters.

A woman originally from Kentucky spoke in favor of the idea, saying she has been married at 13, and then had a baby at 14, to an older teenager in another state. She recalled needing public assistance after she dropped out of school.

Two more House committees must approve the bill before it reaches the floor. An earlier version of the legislation sought to raise the minimum age for marriage without exceptions to 18 years of age.

