These 3 Miami Neighborhoods Are Ranked Super Dangerous to Live In

Do you live in Miami? Or perhaps you've visited before? If you have, then you know that some areas are safer than others. There are three neighborhoods in Miami that have ranked far more dangerous to live in than others.

This article analyzes the three most dangerous neighborhoods in Miami, Florida, ranked by the number of violent crimes (which includes murder, assault, and robbery).

The Ranking System

Let's go over the ranking system to make sure we're on the same page.

The ranking system is based on violent crimes (NOT all crimes) per 100k people in the population. It's a percentage-based system. Percentage-based systems make the ranks as fair as possible since each neighborhood is going to have a different amount of population.

The ranking system also takes into account each neighborhood's violent crime rate compared to the overall violent crime rate of Miami. It looks to see if the rate is above or below and by how much.

Most Dangerous: Model City (aka Liberty City)

Google Maps/Screenshot by Author

Model City in Miami takes the most dangerous spot for violent crimes. It's more commonly known as Liberty City to the residents. It's a historical part of Miami and was actually established during the Great Depression. Although crime has dropped in recent years from some previous years, many people don't walk or bike at nighttime in this area.

Population: 25,023

Violent Crime Percentage: 1,919 per 100k people

Percentage Above Violent Crimes Average for Miami: 224% Higher

Runner Up: Downtown

Google Maps/Screenshot by Author

Downtown is the second most dangerous area to live in Miami, Florida. Downtown is a neat, touristy area right by the water. It has a lot of different shops, and you can find many events there throughout the year. It is home to the American Airlines Arena, which hosts concerts and basketball games, as well as some notable museums like the Pérez Art Museum Miami.

This is a neat little area of Miami to explore during the daytime.

Population: 30,065

Violent Crime Percentage: 1,195 per 100k people

Percentage Above Violent Crimes Average for Miami: 101% Higher

3rd Most Dangerous: Little Haiti

Google Maps/Screenshot by Author

Little Haiti is a super unique place in Miami. It is renowned for its Caribbean vibe, and you can find lots of colorful murals and fruit stands here. The Little Haiti Cultural Complex has lots of art to view. The Caribbean Marketplace has lots of fresh produce.

Sadly, this neighborhood is still ranked much higher for violent crimes than most of Miami.

Population: 33,229

Violent Crime Percentage: 1,138 per 100k people

Percentage Above Violent Crimes Average for Miami: 92% Higher

What do you think?

Have you been to any of these areas in Miami? Do you feel safe in them? Do you think there is an area that should have beat these ones out for the most dangerous? Let me know in the comments below.

