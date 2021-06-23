Cancel
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Indiana

The authentic Mexican food of the Midwest can be found in Indiana. The Hoosier State is home to traditional Mexican restaurants serving up everything from delicious arroz con pollo that tastes like something straight out of a Grandmother’s kitchen to traditional Mexican custard desserts. 

Here are the five best Mexican restaurants in Indiana! 

1. Tlaolli, Indianapolis, Indiana

Tlaolli (pronounced Tlah-oh-lee) serves up some of the best Tamales in the Indianapolis area. Everything on the menu is carried out. Each item is made with the freshest ingredients and is made with 100 percent olive oil, making them more heart-healthy than other Mexican or Latin American dishes. Tlaolli is a favorite among vegans and vegetarians alike. If you are looking for something unique and fun, Tlalloi is who you want to see. They also offer catering in Indianapolis and other surrounding areas (be sure to call first). 

  • Location: 2830 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
  • Website: http://tlaolli.net/
  • Phone: (317) 410-9507
  • Store Hours: Tues-Sat 12-8pm

2. 3 Amigos, Kokomo, Indiana

Another great Mexican restaurant in the Kokomo area that should be on your list is 3 Amigos. The food is fantastic, and they have some of the best margaritas in town. Dine out in their beautiful patio area on a warm summer’s eve, or eat inside and experience the authentic ambiance. One could make a meal out of their chips and salsa alone. The chips are crisp and salty, the salsa light, spicy, and flavorful! Try a giant veggie burrito or burritos deluxe, and be sure to ask for a carryout box at the end! 

  • Location: 219 W Jefferson St., Kokomo, IN 46901
  • Website: http://www.3amigoskokomo.com/
  • Phone: (765) 450-4927
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

3. The Tamale Place, Indianapolis, Indiana

If the Tamale Place name sounds familiar to you, that’s because the restaurant was probably another Indy favorite featured on the popular Food Network show, “Diner’s Drive-Ins, and Dives.” Each of the tamales here is handmade and hand-tied. The masa is made with freshly ground corn every day, giving them that delicious homemade flavor. Tamale Place has been family-owned and operated since 2003, and as of 2014, they have three restaurants throughout the Indianapolis area. It’s easy to see why the restaurant made it on the show. The food is incredible. The customer service is fantastic, and it’s a great place to enjoy authentic Mexican food. 

  • Location: 5226 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46224
  • Website: https://www.thetamaleplace.com/
  • Phone: 317-248-9771
  • Store Hours: Mon-Sat 9am-6pm

4. Riviera Maya Mexican Grill, Anderson, Indiana

Riviera Maya Mexican Grill in Anderson, Indiana, is the place where family, friends, food, and some of the best margaritas come together! The food is made to order with the freshest ingredients, and the restaurant itself makes you feel as though you’ve stepped across the United States into Mexico. From the tile floors on the inside to the unique, eclectic stone exterior to the fantastic customer service and more, it’s easy to see why Riviera Maya is a favorite among Anderson locals and those visiting!

  • Location: 4434 S Scatterfield Rd., Anderson, IN 46013
  • Website: https://www.rivieramayamexicanrestaurant.com/riviera-scatterfield/
  • Phone: (765) 641-0099
  • Store Hours: Daily 11am-10pm

5. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, Salem, Indiana

You can enjoy a delicious margarita made from scratch, shaken by hand using only high-quality tequilas, at El Maguey Mexican Restaurant. Indulge in a Bahama Mama cocktail or a delightful Long Island Tea. Besides their drinks, El Maguey also has some of the finest and most delicious Mexican food one could hope to find in Indiana. The Santa Fe salad is to die for, and their Nachos are out of this world! Feel to create your combo as well, such as the traditional Arroz con pollo or the chile colorado. No matter your choice, everything is fresh and delectable.

  • Location: 104 E Market St Salem, IN 47167
  • Website: https://salem.restaurantelmaguey.com/
  • Phone: (812) 883-0098
  • Store Hours: Daily from 11am-10pm

How was your Mexican dining experience? Let us know in the comment section below!

