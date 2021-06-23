Cancel
Hawaii State

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Hawaii

Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 7 days ago

Davey Gravy/Unsplash

The cuisine on the Hawaiian Islands is known for its global influences. From Honolulu to Haleiwa, you'll find authentic Mexican eateries serving up traditional fare bursting with flavor. Hawaii can undoubtedly fulfill any Mexican food craving. 

Here are our favorite Mexican restaurants in Paradise. 

1. Alejandro's Mexican Food, Honolulu, Hawaii

Enjoy fresh, delicious Mexican food such as tacos, quesadillas, and burritos at Alejandro’s!. Taco offerings include corn tortillas stuffed with onions, cilantro, salsa verde, and your choice of carnitas, beef, and carne asada. The owner has Mexican heritage and aims to bring the food of his childhood to your belly with their numerous, affordable options.

  • Location: 2831 Kalihi Street, Honolulu, HI 96819
  • Website: http://www.alejandrosmexicanfood.com/
  • Phone: 808-777-0038
  •  Store Hours: Mon-Fri 11:30am-7:30pm / Sat 11am–4pm 

2. Paniolo's Hawaii, Kailua, Hawaii

Paniolo's produces delicious Mexican dishes using local ingredients sourced from the Big Island. Expect grass-fed beef and locally grown produce used to make delicious tacos and burritos. These fresh ingredients are also incorporated into all of their homemade salsas and dips. Paniolo's allows you to build your burrito or taco, so you can have the flavors you want to enjoy. Paniolos are dedicated to preserving and promoting this Hawaiian cowboy heritage and furthering the Hawaiian ranching industry thanks to these generations of paniolos. Paniolos will serve grass-fed beef from Hawaii ranchers raised and cared for on these islands.

  • Location: 4211 Waialae Ave., Honolulu, Hawaii 96816
  • Website: https://www.panioloshawaii.com/
  • Phone: 808-735-8335
  •  Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11am-8pm / Sun 11am-7pm

3. Surf N Salsa, Haleiwa, Hawaii

Surf N Salsa is a popular food truck that offers both light bites and larger meals to fulfill any size of hunger pangs. When you're hungry after practicing sports all day, the Camarones al ajillo plate with ten pieces of garlic shrimp, tortillas, salad, and guacamole is a flavorful option. To dine on the go, the California burrito is packed with beans, rice, onions, French fries, cheese, and either chicken or steak.

  • Location: 66521 Kamehameha Hwy, Haleiwa, HI 96712
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/Surf-N-Salsa-1404300389822171/
  • Phone: 808-692-2471
  •  Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11:30am-7:30pm

4. Frida's Mexican Beach House, Maui, Hawaii

Frida's has a massive food menu and an equally as large selection of alcoholic beverages. Opt for the delicious chile Relleno, a Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and egg, and then fried. This hearty dish isn't the only option, though—Frida's menu also has tacos, burritos, appetizers, and more. Their drinks menu is inspired by Frida Kahlo and The Frida, Desert Blossom, and La Paloma.

Mark and Judy Ellman have created 18 restaurants on Maui, including Frida's. Mark, Gerry, Michelle, and Ariana (Mark's sisters) work to make a family-owned business feel authentic every single day. Sergio is the Head Chef for Frida's, a talented cook, and a true friend to Mark. Over 30 years ago, they started working together on Maui's culinary scene. Frida's Mexican Beach House serves traditional Mexican Cuisine with an emphasis on seafood.

  • Location: 1287 Front St., Lahaina, Hawaii, HI 96761
  • Website: https://www.fridasmaui.com/
  • Phone: (808) 661-1287
  •  Store Hours: Mon-Sat 11 am-9 pm

5. Guadalajara Grill, Laie, Hawaii

If you look at the menu at Guadalajara Grill, you'll want to find time to eat there. You can enjoy enchiladas, taquitos, Mexican garlic shrimp, grilled fish tacos, and more at this tasty restaurant. And even better, the prices at Guadalajara Grill are very reasonable, with a taco plate costing only $9.

The success of Guadalajara Grill is about two brothers with a lifelong dream to open their own food business in Hawaii. When Gio and Javi, the owners of Guadalajara Grill, moved to Hawaii, this dream became a reality. They started working at the restaurant where Javi worked as a chef. Gio was the manager, and they used their experience to start their own business.

  • Location: 55-370 Kamehameha Highway, Laie, Hi 96762
  • Website: https://www.guadalajaragrillhawaii.com/
  • Phone: (808) 260- 2744
  •  Store Hours: Mon-Sat 12 am-7:30 pm

