5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Connecticut

Sitting down for authentic Mexican food is a true treat. Fortunately for those in Connecticut (or those just visiting), numerous restaurants serve both traditional and modern fare. Nothing else will sate a hungry appetite than a heaping, cheesy bite of enchiladas Verde or succulent tamales. If you are somewhere in Connecticut, you don't need to go further because the state is filled with mouth-watering Mexican dishes!

Here are the five best Mexican restaurants in the state.

1. Joy's Restaurant, Norwich, Connecticut

Joy's Mexican food is hearty, flavorful, and impressive. There are lots of classic Mexican dishes on the menu, but the standout dish is tamales. These tamales are perfectly cooked, savory, and super affordable at under $3 each. Joy's also provided breakfast and typical American dishes such as sandwiches, burgers, and salad. Don't miss out on Joy's Restaurant.

In New York City, Juan Flores worked as a prep cook for 15 years before moving to Connecticut. His family relied on two jobs in 2004. Joy's Country Skillet and Occum Pizza were his employers. Joy's Country Skillet hired him as their full-time chef in 2008.

Location: 671 W Thames St Norwich, CT 06360

Website: https://www.facebook.com/joysfamilyrestaurant/

Phone: 860-886-5082

Store Hours: Mon-Sat 6 am-2 pm

2. Milagro Cafe, Stonington, Connecticut

Milagro's can be found along Stonington Borough's main street (Water Street). At Milagro's, you'll find mouthwatering Mexican dishes on a small menu. Sample the delicious sopa tortilla, mole poblano, or enchiladas verdes. The mole sauce at Milagro's is a star flavor.

Location: 142 Water Street . Stonington, CT

Website: https://www.milagrocafe142.com/

Phone: 860-535-8178

Store Hours: Tues-Sat 12-8 pm

3. Rincon Taqueria, Norwalk, Connecticut

This bright restaurant offers home-style Mexican food. The small menu at Rincon Taqueria features tacos, empanadas, tamales, rice and bean dishes, and huevos rancheros. Do visit them to select your favorite Mexican meal, and you'll undoubtedly be pleased with the generous portion sizes.

Location: 493 Connecticut Ave Norwalk, CT 06854

Website: https://www.facebook.com/Rincon-Taqueria-201298646747253/

Phone: 203-354-7313

Store Hours: Tues-Sun 12-8 pm

4. Sayulita, South Glastonbury, Connecticut

The mouthwatering Mexican food at Sayulita features unique flavor combinations throughout the menu. For example, the pork carnitas empanada comes with pickled vegetables, and the citrus braised pork belly features truffle scented apple and jicama slaw. Other menu highlights include adobo-rubbed hanger steak, lobster enchiladas, and crispy coconut cauliflower.

Location: 865 Main Street, So. Glastonbury, CT

Website: https://www.cantinasayulita.com/sayulita

Phone: (860) 430-9941

Store Hours: Sun 1-8pm / Tues-Thurs 3:30–9pm / Fri 3:30–9:30pm / Sat 1–9:30pm

5. El Segundo, Norwalk, Connecticut

The concept at El Segundo is global street food served in small-ish bites so that diners can savor dishes from all over the world. While El Segundo serves Mexican dishes, they do have several delicious Mexican bites on the menu. Mexican options include tacos al pastor, elotes (grilled corn on the cob with aioli cheese and chili powder—yum), and perros Calientes, a bacon-wrapped all-beef hot dog topped with onion, jalapeno, and tomato chutney.

Global street food, the original "fast food," & graffiti, an actual art form, come together under one roof to create an edgy & active cityscape complete with concrete roadway floors & industrial décor. A sister eatery to SoNo's anchor restaurant & gathering spot, The Spread, El Segundo took everyone by surprise. Offering a mash-up of cross-cultural cuisine & quirky ornamentation.

Location: 3 N Water St, Norwalk, CT 06854

Website: https://www.elsegundorestaurants.com/norwalk/

Phone: (203) 939-9765

Store Hours: Wed-Thurs 3-10pm / Tues & Fri 3-11pm / Sat 11am-11pm / Sun 11am-9pm / Closed on Sundays

If you and your friends are interested in trying numerous Mexican dishes at affordable prices in a casual atmosphere, head to these restaurants mentioned above! And let us know how your dining experience went by sharing them in the comment section below!

