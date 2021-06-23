Cancel
Georgia State

5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Georgia

Posted by 
Visual Freedom
Visual Freedom
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3reiDS_0acg1XeK00
Pablo Merchán Montes/Unsplash

If your stomach is rumbling for authentic Mexican cuisine, look no further. Georgia's Mexican eateries offer flavorful options in the more traditional variety and dishes with a unique spin. Plus, who doesn't love chips and salsa? 

Discover the flavors of Mexico at these five excellent Mexican restaurants in Georgia:

1. El Agave, Eatonton, Georgia

El Agave is the ideal example of what an authentic Mexican restaurant should be. The restaurant offers the best service in town, along with a menu that caters to all appetites. In addition, their attractive prices bring customers from all over, creating the total package for an exceptional experience.

  • Location: 960 Greensboro Rd Eatonton, GA 31024
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/El-Agave-280681827261/
  • Phone: 706-484-2024
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9:30pm / Fri 11am-10:30pm / Sat 12pm-10:30pm 

2. Los Cerritos, Baldwin, Georgia

Mexican food lovers in Los Cerritos don't have to think twice about food quality, prices, and atmosphere. No detail has been left unturned, ensuring you get the whole Mexican restaurant experience every time you visit. So if you had a hard time making up your mind on what to order, spring for the buffet and eat 'til your stomach is content. It's also a prime karaoke hot spot for those who want to show off their singing prowess.

Los Cerritos Mexican Restaurant is located at 346 Highway 441 Byp in Baldwin, GA - Habersham County and is a business listed in the categories Mexican Restaurants and Restaurant Mexican. After you do business with Los Cerritos Mexican Restaurant, please leave a review to help other people and improve hubbiz. Also, don't forget to mention Hubbiz to Los Cerritos Mexican Restaurant.

  • Location: 346 441 Byp Baldwin, GA 30511
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Los-Cerritos-Mexican-Restaurant/135096086541380
  • Phone: 706-778-0046
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-10pm / Fri-Sun 12pm-10:30pm

3. Fajitas Mexican Restaurant, Gainesville, Georgia

In this small-town eatery, you'll find big-city Mexican flavors. Fajitas has become one of the most talked-about Mexican restaurants in northeast Georgia due to its outstanding culinary talent. They branch away from standard finds to help their customers expand their palates with bold flavors and creative meals far from ordinary. It's an experience from start to finish, and you'll be glad you took advantage of it.

Angel Retana owns and operates Fajitas. Angel is a long-time Gainesville resident and owner of El Carreton Mexican Taqueria and a local favorite known for its "Best Tacos & Tortas of the Universe." Since Angel has been in the restaurant business for more than 25 years, he has seen how food taste has changed as people travel and broaden their palates; they also want fresh foods. With this in mind, Angel teamed up with his brother Ali Paris Retana, who graduated from one of the world's top culinary schools, CIA Culinary School of America in NY, to introduce new, bold flavors to Mexican food - Fajitas were born.

  • Location: 1210 Thompson Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30501
  • Website: https://fajitasmex.business.site/
  • Phone: (770) 534-7222
  • Store Hours: Mon-Thurs 11am-9:30pm / Fri 11am-10pm / Sat 9am-9:30pm / Sun 9am-4pm

4. El Sombrero, Macon, Georgia

El Sombrero is Mexico's best Mexican restaurant and is a fan favorite for a reason—they do it better than anyone else. Fresh ingredients make the difference in their dishes, and their team is dedicated to ensuring every meal tastes as though it came straight from the farm. They're also known for their rotating seasonal specials that provide you never have to eat the same meal every time.

  • Location: 4646 Forsyth Road, Macon, GA 31210
  • Website: https://www.elsombrero.net/
  • Phone: 478) 257-6617
  • Store Hours: Mon to Thurs 11am— 9:30pm / Fri-Sat 11am-10pm 

5. Guadalajara, Midland, Georgia

Fast service, fantastic food, full bar—you'll be wanting for nothing! Guadalajara embodies everything a Mexican restaurant should be: a social hangout, a food fueling station, and an international experience. Customers love the friendly service and portions that won't leave them hungry.

  • Location: 6517 Kitten Lake Dr. Midland, GA 31820
  • Website: https://www.facebook.com/GuadalajaraMexRestaurant/
  • Phone: 855-886-2523
  • Store Hours: Daily 11 am-9 pm

What can you say about these Mexican restaurants in Georgia? Let us know in the comment section below!

This is original content from NewsBreak's Creator Program.

Visual Freedom

Visual Freedom

California-based frequent traveler that loves to explore cities & counties and write about lifestyle, business & food.

