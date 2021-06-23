Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lake Oswego, OR

The Lake Theater & Cafe is Opening Again Starting July 1st and I'm All About It

Posted by 
Michelle Jaqua
Michelle Jaqua
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26zFlb_0acdLwH500
restaurant patioPhoto by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash

The pandemic has been brutal on all of us. For the past year we've seen places permanently closing, from little mom and pop shops, to the big chainstores (goodbye, Sur La Table! I'll miss you...) to our favorite restaurants.

One place I've been following for months is The Lake Theater & Cafe. Being one of only two places you can eat outside on a patio overlooking Lake Oswego, this place is more than a restaurant. It's a bar, of course, with great drinks. It has a movie theater, and it has another room where they hold intimate live music and other events. My husband and I would go on Mondays and listen to local talent sing or play guitar. And we were able to sit and talk to the artists beforehand or afterwards.

The Lake Theater & Cafe is the gem of Lake Oswego. And it's been closed for months now. I wasn't sure it would open back up again.

However, I went on their website, https://laketheatercafe.com and they are opening on July 1st! And I am all about that

This is a tentative timeline, and the opening will be in stages. From July until September/October, the restaurant will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays in the evenings with outside patio dining. You can also use the bathroom, so that's good.

In September/October, they will start showing movies. They will also extend their hours opening to 7 days per week, evening and weekends. I think this means they will be open during the day too on the weekends.

In the winter, they will start reserving private events for Spring, 2022.

But, what I'm looking forward to is their delicious food, their yummy drinks, and there is nothing like sitting on their patio, looking over the water. The Lake Theater & Cafe is our favorite; for the food, the cool vibe, and the great, friendly service.

We are so excited to have this icon of Lake Oswego opening soon.

You can find the Lake Theater & Cafe at 106 N. State St., Lake Oswego, OR 97034.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy
Michelle Jaqua

Michelle Jaqua

Lake Oswego, OR
2K+
Followers
126
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

Native Oregonian. Follow me for local insights about Oregon and other traveled places.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Food & Drinks
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Restaurants
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
Lake Oswego, OR
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#All About It#Movie Theater#Sur La Table#Food Drink#The Lake Theater Cafe#Newsbreak#Creator Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Lake Oswego, ORPosted by
Michelle Jaqua

Enjoy a Sunday Afternoon Tea Party Soiree in Lake Oswego

When I was a little girl, I used to have tea parties with my friends. We would dig in the closet for a floppy hat and sunglasses, bonus if we found a boa scarf. We would sit around a table and pour imaginary tea into our cups. Then we'd sip our imaginary tea and pretend we were grown-ups, talking about our future children, our future husbands, and imagine that we so decadent.