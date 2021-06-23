The Lake Theater & Cafe is Opening Again Starting July 1st and I'm All About It

restaurant patio Photo by Raimond Klavins on Unsplash

The pandemic has been brutal on all of us. For the past year we've seen places permanently closing, from little mom and pop shops, to the big chainstores (goodbye, Sur La Table! I'll miss you...) to our favorite restaurants.

One place I've been following for months is The Lake Theater & Cafe. Being one of only two places you can eat outside on a patio overlooking Lake Oswego, this place is more than a restaurant. It's a bar, of course, with great drinks. It has a movie theater, and it has another room where they hold intimate live music and other events. My husband and I would go on Mondays and listen to local talent sing or play guitar. And we were able to sit and talk to the artists beforehand or afterwards.

The Lake Theater & Cafe is the gem of Lake Oswego. And it's been closed for months now. I wasn't sure it would open back up again.

However, I went on their website, https://laketheatercafe.com and they are opening on July 1st! And I am all about that

This is a tentative timeline, and the opening will be in stages. From July until September/October, the restaurant will be open Wednesdays to Saturdays in the evenings with outside patio dining. You can also use the bathroom, so that's good.

In September/October, they will start showing movies. They will also extend their hours opening to 7 days per week, evening and weekends. I think this means they will be open during the day too on the weekends.

In the winter, they will start reserving private events for Spring, 2022.

But, what I'm looking forward to is their delicious food, their yummy drinks, and there is nothing like sitting on their patio, looking over the water. The Lake Theater & Cafe is our favorite; for the food, the cool vibe, and the great, friendly service.

We are so excited to have this icon of Lake Oswego opening soon.

You can find the Lake Theater & Cafe at 106 N. State St., Lake Oswego, OR 97034.

