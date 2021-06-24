3 cool hotel pools offering day passes in Denver, Colorado

We love it that locals can get to enjoy things that are usually reserved for tourists! This story covers three hotel pools in Denver that offer day passes to non-guests, as sourced on ResortPass.com or offered by the hotels direct to you. A day pass allows you to use the pool, spa, and amenities at luxury hotels for the day. We have found three hotels where you can use the pool and hotel facilities starting from only $15 per person per day.

Omni Interlocken Hotel, Denver

Cool off at this award-winning resort framed against the Rocky Mountains. This expansive Colorado resort is a perfect mountain retreat during the summer with beautiful surroundings, comfortable chairs, and delicious food and drinks.

However, you don't have to stay at this excellent hotel to use the spa or dining facilities. Just a 25-minute drive from downtown Denver will see you enjoying the poolside services at this upscale hotel.

The Day Pass includes two outdoor heated pools, a hot tub, a fitness center, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking

"We purchased a daily pass. My 4 y/o had a blast. We went on a weekday, and it was not crowded. Bartender, cook, pool staff were extremely nice and helpful. Nice, clean facility. Staff routinely sanitizing area. Thanks for a great day!" - Margaret B., ResortPass, September 2020.

The Day Pass starts at only $50 for adults and $25 for children. Bookings at ResortPass.

Radisson Hotel Denver - Aurora

Whether you are a visitor killing some time before a flight or a local looking to cool down, The Radisson Hotel is conveniently located close to Denver International Airport. Spend the day by the pool and don't worry about rushing around.

The Day Pass includes the outdoor pool, complimentary wifi, and complimentary self-parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase,

Additionally, for those who are mixing business with pleasure, Radisson Hotel Denver has a Work Pass available. The Work Pass includes a private guest room from 10 am to 6 pm with a work desk and chair, flatscreen TV, coffee maker, highspeed wifi, a fitness center, and complimentary self-parking. Also, room service is available.

The Day Pass starts at only $15 per person. The Work Pass starts from $65. Bookings at ResortPass.

Four Seasons Denver

The Four Season Denver offers the perfect urban retreat this summer. Escape for the day in the luxurious surroundings. Along with poolside dining on their third-floor rooftop pool terrace, spend the day sipping cocktails and using The Spa amenities.

The Urban Oasis Pool Pass offers all-day access to the pool for $150 per person. Pamper yourself all day and enjoy delicious dishes and refreshing cocktails from the Pool Terrace menu.

However, the upgrade also includes access to the amenities at The Spa, 'his and her' locker rooms, eucalyptus steam room, a $40 one-time food and beverage credit at the pool (exclusive of tax and gratuity). Plus, you receive $10 valet parking.

You can find more information and book at Four Seasons Denver.

Whether you fancy lounging in your poolside lounge chair and sipping craft cocktails in the Denver sunshine or indulging in the available spa and fitness activities at these Denver hotels and resorts, you will have a memorable daycation.

